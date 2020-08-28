Chilli Paneer is a popular Indo-Chinese street food which hardly takes 40 minutes to prepare. It tastes delicious and is a great starter for any party. You can have chilli paneer either on its own or with a bowl of fried rice or Hakka noodles. To know how to prepare chilli paneer at home, you can watch the video provided below. Also Read - Smashed Potato Chaat Recipe: Here is How to Prepare This Delicious Appetizer at Home
Also Read - Saucy Sausages Recipe: Try Out This Easy to Make Appetizer at Home
Ingredients
Paneer – 200 Grams
For Batter
Corn Flour – 3 tbsp
Maida – 3 tbsp
Pepper Powder – ½ tsp
Salt – ½ tsp
Water – As needed
For Chilli Sauce
Oil – 1 tbsp
Garlic (Finely Chopped) – 1 tbsp
Ginger – ½ tbsp
Large Onion (cubed) – 1 no
Capsicum (cubed) – 1 no
Green Chilli (deseeded and slit) – 1
Spring Onion (whites) – 2 tbsp
Spring Onion (greens) – 2 tbsp
Soy Sauce – 1 tbsp
Red Chilli Sauce – 2 tbsp
Tomato Ketchup – 2 tbsp
Red Chilli powder – ½ tsp
Vinegar – ½ tsp
Sugar – 1 tsp
Pepper Powder – ¼ tsp
Salt – 1 tsp
Corn flour – 1 tsp
Water – ¼ Cup
Oil – To deep fry
How to Prepare
1. Take a large bowl and add corn flour, Maida, pepper powder, and salt. Also, add water and mix all the ingredients to form a batter, coat the paneer cubes in the batter and deep fry. Set them aside.
2. Take a pan and heat it over medium flame. Now, add oil, garlic, ginger and saute for 30 seconds.
3. Add spring onion whites, onion, capsicum, green chilli and saute for a minute.
4. Now, add soy sauce, red chilli sauce, tomato ketchup, chilli powder, vinegar, sugar, pepper powder and salt.
5. Mix cornflour and water to prepare the thickening agent.
6. Add the thickening agent to the sauce mixture.
7. Add the batter-fried paneer cubes and toss.
8. Garnish with chopped spring onion greens and serve hot.