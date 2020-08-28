Chilli Paneer is a popular Indo-Chinese street food which hardly takes 40 minutes to prepare. It tastes delicious and is a great starter for any party. You can have chilli paneer either on its own or with a bowl of fried rice or Hakka noodles. To know how to prepare chilli paneer at home, you can watch the video provided below. Also Read - Smashed Potato Chaat Recipe: Here is How to Prepare This Delicious Appetizer at Home

Ingredients

Paneer – 200 Grams

For Batter

Corn Flour – 3 tbsp

Maida – 3 tbsp

Pepper Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Water – As needed

For Chilli Sauce

Oil – 1 tbsp

Garlic (Finely Chopped) – 1 tbsp

Ginger – ½ tbsp

Large Onion (cubed) – 1 no

Capsicum (cubed) – 1 no

Green Chilli (deseeded and slit) – 1

Spring Onion (whites) – 2 tbsp

Spring Onion (greens) – 2 tbsp

Soy Sauce – 1 tbsp

Red Chilli Sauce – 2 tbsp

Tomato Ketchup – 2 tbsp

Red Chilli powder – ½ tsp

Vinegar – ½ tsp

Sugar – 1 tsp

Pepper Powder – ¼ tsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Corn flour – 1 tsp

Water – ¼ Cup

Oil – To deep fry

How to Prepare

1. Take a large bowl and add corn flour, Maida, pepper powder, and salt. Also, add water and mix all the ingredients to form a batter, coat the paneer cubes in the batter and deep fry. Set them aside.

2. Take a pan and heat it over medium flame. Now, add oil, garlic, ginger and saute for 30 seconds.

3. Add spring onion whites, onion, capsicum, green chilli and saute for a minute.

4. Now, add soy sauce, red chilli sauce, tomato ketchup, chilli powder, vinegar, sugar, pepper powder and salt.

5. Mix cornflour and water to prepare the thickening agent.

6. Add the thickening agent to the sauce mixture.

7. Add the batter-fried paneer cubes and toss.

8. Garnish with chopped spring onion greens and serve hot.