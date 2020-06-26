If you think noodles can only be served hot, you are mistaken. Here we bring you the recipe of cold and crunchy noodle salad by Cooktube. This perfect summer dish is infused with refreshing ingredients like peanuts, cilantro, and lime. If you are a huge fan of salads, chilled noodle salad is a must-try. This Chinese dish tastes delicious. Its sweet and tangy flavours can truly make your day. So, here we give you a detailed recipe of Chinese chilled noodle salad. Below, you can also watch a video for clarity. Also Read - Chilli Cheese Toast Recipe: How to Make Chilli Cheese Toast at Home? Follow These Simple Steps

Recipe: Also Read - Chilli Cheese Dip Recipe: How to Make Chilli Cheese Dip at Home? Follow These Simple Steps

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Total time: 25 mins Also Read - Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe: Check Out The Easy Steps on How to Make This All Time Favourite Dessert

Ingredients:

Sesame Oil: 3 Tablespoons

Balsamic Vinegar: 1½ Tablespoon

callions (sliced + more for garnish): ½ Cup S

Dark Soy Sauce: 3½ Tablespoons

Granulated Sugar: 2 Tablespoons

Noodles or Regular Spaghetti: 250g

Kosher Salt, to taste

Fresh Chilli Oil

Red Cayenne Chilli Pepper: ¼ Teaspoon

Canola Oil: 1 Tablespoon

How to Prepare

Step 1

Take a large pot and add water and salt in it. Boil the water and then add noodles in it. Cook for approximately 7-8 minutes.

Step 2

Remove the pot from heat and drain the noodles. Now let the noodles rest in the colander so that no extra water remains in it.

Step 3

Take a bowl and add sesame oil, balsamic vinegar, dark soy sauce, scallions, sugar and salt in it. Whisk the mixture well and keep aside.

Step 4

Now, take a pan and add canola oil in it. Heat the oil over medium to low heat. Then, add chilli pepper and cook on low flame until oil starts shimmering.

Step 5

Remove the pan from the heat and add the chilli oil to the balsamic dressing. Mix well.

Step 6

Next, add the drained noodles to the balsamic dressing and mix well.

Step 7

Put the noodle salad in the refrigerator and let it cool for 20 minutes.

Step 8

Transfer the noodle salad to a serving bowl and garnish with sliced scallions. Serve chilled.

Note: You can substitute balsamic vinegar with rice wine vinegar. Also, red cayenne chilli pepper can be substituted by paprika.