Chocolate Brownie is one of the most popular dessert recipes across the world. Chocolate Brownies can be made in different ways. To make them, you require dark chocolate, cocoa powder, and eggs. Chocolate Brownies are best to eat along with ice cream. The hot brownie and ice cream acts as a great combo and gives an excellent taste. Nuts like walnuts, hazelnuts can also be added to the brownie to elevate the taste. Watch the perfect recipe of Chocolate Brownie here.
Recipe
Preparation Time: 10 min
Cooking Time: 40 min
Ready Time: 50 min
Servings: 9
Ingredients
Butter – 200 gms
Dark Chocolate – 180 gms
Sugar – 350 gms
Eggs – 4 nos
Maida (All Purpose Flour) – 100 gms
Cocoa Powder (Unsweetened) – 60 gms
Baking Powder – ½ tsp
Vanilla Essence – ¼ tsp
How to Make Chocolate Brownie
1. Melt the butter and chocolate together on the double boiler or microwave and set it aside to cool.
2. In a bowl beat the egg and sugar together.
3. Sieve all the dry ingredients together and combine them.
4. Combine the egg mixture and chocolate mixture together.
5. Sift in the dry ingredients as three parts into the wet mixture and fold it until no lumps.
6. Preheat the oven.
7. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and fill the tray with the batter.
8. Bake it for 35 mins at 180-degree celsius.