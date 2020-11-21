Chocolate Brownie is one of the most popular dessert recipes across the world. Chocolate Brownies can be made in different ways. To make them, you require dark chocolate, cocoa powder, and eggs. Chocolate Brownies are best to eat along with ice cream. The hot brownie and ice cream acts as a great combo and gives an excellent taste. Nuts like walnuts, hazelnuts can also be added to the brownie to elevate the taste. Watch the perfect recipe of Chocolate Brownie here. Also Read - Gobi 65 Recipe: Do Try This Scrumptious Started Dish at Home

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 40 min

Ready Time: 50 min

Servings: 9

Ingredients

Butter – 200 gms

Dark Chocolate – 180 gms

Sugar – 350 gms

Eggs – 4 nos

Maida (All Purpose Flour) – 100 gms

Cocoa Powder (Unsweetened) – 60 gms

Baking Powder – ½ tsp

Vanilla Essence – ¼ tsp

How to Make Chocolate Brownie

1. Melt the butter and chocolate together on the double boiler or microwave and set it aside to cool.

2. In a bowl beat the egg and sugar together.

3. Sieve all the dry ingredients together and combine them.

4. Combine the egg mixture and chocolate mixture together.

5. Sift in the dry ingredients as three parts into the wet mixture and fold it until no lumps.

6. Preheat the oven.

7. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and fill the tray with the batter.

8. Bake it for 35 mins at 180-degree celsius.