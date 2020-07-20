When you suddenly have a craving for something sweet to eat and no way to get it, head to your kitchen and whip one up by yourself. This Chocolate Fudge recipe by Cooktube is easy to make and will take you only 20 minutes to prepare. It is the perfect homemade dessert that you can serve your kids, family, friends and guests. Also Read - Chilli Garlic Mayonnaise Recipe: Why Buy From a Store When You Can Make it at Home

Check out the video below for the whole process on preparing this gooey and chocolaty dish. Also Read - Chilli Cheese Dosa Recipe: This South Indian Dish is Easy to Make, Just Follow The Steps

Recipe:

Servings: 8

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 10 min

Ready Time: 20 min Also Read - Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe: In The Mood For Some Italian Food? Check Out This Appetiser

Ingredients:

400g Condensed Milk

140g Cream

150g Dark Chocolate

10g Cocoa Powder

Pinch of Salt

Melted White Chocolate, to drizzle

How to Make:

Step 1

In a saucepan, add condensed milk and cream. Mix well and bring to the boil. Make sure the condensed milk and cream mixture does not burn from the bottom.

Step 2

Add dark chocolate and cocoa powder. Whisk well until the chocolate has melted. Cook for 3-4 minutes until a little thick.

Step 3

Once cooked, remove from heat, transfer to a lined square tray and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 4

After 1 hour, drizzle the chocolate fudge with melted white chocolate and freeze overnight.

Step 5

Once the fudge is set, scoop it out and transfer to a serving plate and serve chilled.