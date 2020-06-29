With World Chocolate Day just around the corner, we are thinking all things chocolate and what could be better than Chocolate Mousse. It is made with melted chocolate, egg whites, whipped cream and sugar, and as French desserts go, it is supposed to be sophisticated. It is very easy to make and will hardly take time for you to prepare if you follow this Cooktube recipe. Also Read - Cream Chicken Recipe: How to Make Cream Chicken at Home? Follow These Simple Steps

Below we provide you with a recipe as well as a video for Chocolate Mousse that you can enjoy with your loved ones!

Recipe:

Serves: 3

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 5 mins

Total time: 20 mins

What All You Need:

160g Chocolate

2 Egg Whites

1 Tbsp Caster Sugar

½ Cup (120ml) Whipping Cream

Mint leaves, for garnish

How to Prepare:

Step 1

First you have to melt the chocolate in a double boiler, and once it has melted remove from heat and keep aside to cool for 5-7 minutes.

Step 2

Next you add egg whites to a medium sized bowl and start whisking, and then add half of the sugar and whisk again. Add the remaining sugar and keep whisking for 2-3 minutes until a meringue like consistency is achieved.

Step 3

Add the cooled chocolate little by little to the whisked egg whites and fold in gently until combined well. Keep aside.

Step 4

You then pour the cream in another clean bowl and whisk till stiff peaks form. Add in the reserved egg white mix and fold gently.

Step 5

Carefully transfer the mixture to serving bowls and refrigerate for 3-4 hours so that it sets.

Step 6

Once it has set, garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately.