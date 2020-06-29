Have you ever had a chocolate covered paan? If not…you are in for the treat of your life! Cooktube brings to you this Chocolate Paan recipe that turns the age old Indian mouth freshener into a dessert that will send your taste buds into a spin. Also Read - Chocolate Mousse Recipe: Here's How You Can Make Chocolate Mousse at Home

Along with the recipe is a step by step video that will show you how to create this one of a kind paan at home. Also Read - Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe: Check Out The Easy Steps on How to Make This All Time Favourite Dessert

Recipe:

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 0 mins

Total time: 20 mins Also Read - French Toast Bites Recipe: How to Make French Toast Bites at Home; Follow These Simple Steps

What All You Need:

4 Paan Leaves

⅓ Cup Gulkand

3 Tbsp Cherry

2 ½ Tbsp Desiccated Coconut

3 Tbsp Coloured Saunf

4 Cloves

150g Melted Chocolate

How to Prepare:

Step 1

Place a paan leaf on a working surface and add ¼ of the gulkand on top of the leaf followed by cherry, coconut and saunf.

Step 2

Fold the bottom half of the leaf inwards and the second bottom half over the folded bottom half. It should make a conical shape. Insert one clove at the bottom so that the paan does not open.

Step 3

Now, trim some of the excess leaf from top and fold the top half of the leaf to seal the paan tightly. Insert a toothpick on top to secure the paan. Repeat with all the leaves.

Step 4

Once all the paans are ready, dip them in the melted chocolate and coat gently. Transfer to a plate lined with aluminium foil and freeze for 1-2 hours.

Step 5

Once the paans are set, remove from the freezer, transfer to a serving platter and serve chilled.