Have you ever had a chocolate covered paan? If not…you are in for the treat of your life! Cooktube brings to you this Chocolate Paan recipe that turns the age old Indian mouth freshener into a dessert that will send your taste buds into a spin.
Along with the recipe is a step by step video that will show you how to create this one of a kind paan at home.
Recipe:
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 0 mins
Total time: 20 mins
What All You Need:
4 Paan Leaves
⅓ Cup Gulkand
3 Tbsp Cherry
2 ½ Tbsp Desiccated Coconut
3 Tbsp Coloured Saunf
4 Cloves
150g Melted Chocolate
How to Prepare:
Step 1
Place a paan leaf on a working surface and add ¼ of the gulkand on top of the leaf followed by cherry, coconut and saunf.
Step 2
Fold the bottom half of the leaf inwards and the second bottom half over the folded bottom half. It should make a conical shape. Insert one clove at the bottom so that the paan does not open.
Step 3
Now, trim some of the excess leaf from top and fold the top half of the leaf to seal the paan tightly. Insert a toothpick on top to secure the paan. Repeat with all the leaves.
Step 4
Once all the paans are ready, dip them in the melted chocolate and coat gently. Transfer to a plate lined with aluminium foil and freeze for 1-2 hours.
Step 5
Once the paans are set, remove from the freezer, transfer to a serving platter and serve chilled.