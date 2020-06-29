For those who are fans of chaat, the COVID-19 lockdown must not be easy as they are unable to move out of their house to enjoy their favourite snack. But fret not as Cooktube has brought to you a delicious street style recipe for Chole Kachori Chaat that you can easily make at home. Also Read - Chocolate Mousse Recipe: Here's How You Can Make Chocolate Mousse at Home

All you have to do is follow the steps below or watch the video provided and you are set for some fun time with the family.

Recipe:

Serves: 2

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 40 mins

What All You Need:

½ Cup Chickpeas (Channa)

400 ml Water

½ Teaspoon Salt

½ Teaspoon Soda Bicarbonate

¾ Tablespoon Lemon Juice

¼ Teaspoon Garam Masala

¼ Teaspoon Black Salt

½ Teaspoon Red Chilli Powder

¼ Teaspoon Cumin Powder

¼ Teaspoon Chaat Masala

2 Dal Kachori

½ Cup Yoghurt, beaten

3 Teaspoons Green Chutney

3 Teaspoons Red Chutney

¼ Cup Onion, chopped

Ginger, julienned, for garnish

3 Green Chillies, chopped

Pomegranate Seeds, for garnish

1 Tablespoon Sev

Coriander, for garnish

How to Make it:

Step 1

In a bowl, add chickpeas, water, salt and soda bicarbonate. Cover and let it soak overnight.

Step 2

Transfer the soaked chickpeas along with the soaking water to a saucepan. Cover the saucepan with a lid and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to cook for 20 minutes, until the chickpeas are cooked fully. Make sure to stir in between.

Step 3

Once cooked, transfer to a bowl and add lemon juice, garam masala, black salt, red chilli, cumin and chaat masala. Mix well and keep aside.

Step 4

Next, in a serving platter, crumble the kachoris and spoon the chickpea mix over the crumbled kachoris. Pour the beaten yoghurt over the chickpeas and drizzle both green and red chutney over the yoghurt.

Step 5

Now, sprinkle the chopped onion over the chutney, garnish with ginger, green chilies, pomegranate seeds, sev and coriander leaves and serve immediately.