Christmas 2020: As we are inching towards the end of a rollercoaster year and the happiest time of the year, it's officially time to don your party hats and dancing shoes for all the house parties. Don't worry we have got your back. We have curated some amazing cocktail recipes for your Christmas and New Year's party which you can easily make at home.

Try your favorite Cocktail recipes curated by Pernod Ricard India now and don't miss any chance to celebrate even if it's just cozying up in a corner with these delish cocktails made with Monkey47, Jameson, and Absolut.

Monkey47

Cocktail: Bubbly Bees Knees

Ingredients: 50 ml Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin | 25 ml Lemon Juice | 20 ml Runny Honey | 40 ml G. H. Mumm Champagne

How to mix it: Shake the Monkey 47 gin, lemon juice, and runny honey with ice. Strain into a coupe or champagne saucer/ flute. Top with champagne and garnish with lemon zest or a wheel.

Cocktail: The Bramble

Ingredients: 45 ml Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin | 25 ml Lemon Juice |15 ml Sugar Syrup | 7.5 ml Creme de Mure/ Creme de Cassis / black currant syrup

How to mix it: Add the Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin, lemon juice, and sugar syrup into a rocks glass. Add crushed ice. Mix well. Add more crushed ice. Float the creme de mure/ cassis/ syrup on top and garnish with fresh blackberries.

JAMESON

Cocktail: Jameson Spicy Hot Toddy

Ingredients: 1-part Jameson Irish Whiskey | 3 parts water | 0.25 parts Honey | 0.5 parts Lemon | 0.5 parts Sriracha | Ginger, sliced

How to mix it: Add water, honey, sriracha, and sliced ginger pieces to a small saucepan and bring to a low simmer and stir to combine. Let simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add Jameson and lemon juice and simmer for an additional 3 minutes. Pour into mugs and add a lemon slice and garnish with a thin ginger slice.

Cocktail: Irish Coffee

Ingredients: 35ml Jameson |10ml Demerara and Muscovado sugar syrup |30ml lightly whipped double cream | 90ml medium roasted espresso coffee | 30ml lightly whipped double cream | 1 vanilla pod or cinnamon for garnish |Fresh grated nutmeg

How to mix it: Dissolve 2 parts Demerara sugar and 1-part Muscovado sugar in 3 parts of boiling water for the syrup. Stir sugar syrup into 35ml Jameson in a warmed glass. Whip 30ml chilled double cream lightly until it starts to stiffen. Brew a 45ml shot of coffee into the glass from your espresso machine. Reload and brew in a second 45ml shot. Pour the whipped cream into the coffee over the back of a spoon so it floats on top. Garnish with a trimmed vanilla pod or a stick of cinnamon and dust with a grating of fresh

ABSOLUT

Cocktail: Absolut Mistletoe

Ingredients: 45ml Absolut vodka | 90 Cranberry Juice | 10ml Lime Juice | Lemon- Lime soda for top up| 1 sprig mint Leaf | 1 sprig Red Currant |

How to mix it: Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes. Add Absolut Vodka, cranberry juice, and lime juice. Top up with lemon-lime soda. Garnish with a mint leaf and red currant.

Cocktail: Espresso Martini

Ingredients: 40ml Absolut Vodka| 20ml Kahlua| 20ml of Espresso | 3 whole coffee beans

How to mix it: Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with coffee beans.