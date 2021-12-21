Christmas is celebrated across the world with much pomp and fervour. The festival is all about Christmas trees, Christmas carol, gifts, reindeer, lights, plum cakes and mulled wine. The day is celebrated on December 25 commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. The day is majorly celebrated by Christians around the world, but over the years people from different religions, traditions, and beliefs also observe this day.Also Read - Diwali 2021: Try These 4 Easy Almond Dishes This Festive Season

Here are the recipes to make Christmas special:

Honey Yoghurt and Strawberry Pie

Ingredients

Maida – 300 gm

Butter – 200 gm

Breakfast sugar – 100 gm

Milk – 50gm

Strawberry – 100 gm

Yoghurt – 500 gm

Whip cream – 400 gm

Gelatin – 10 gm

Saffron – 0.5 gm

Honey – 60 gm

Method:

Strain yoghurt overnight till reduced by 1/4th Dry saffron stands and crush finely Soak gelatin in warm water till it dissolves Wash and destalk strawberries Roughly chop half and rest for garnish Cream butter and sugar together Add milk, followed by flour Knead for another minute with soft hands Keep aside. Divide into four equal, roll out to desire thickness Line into tart mould and blind bake at 200* c for 15- 20 min Mix together chopped strawberries, yoghurt, saffron and whip cream Add gelatin. Divide into four equal and set into desired mould Keep in fridge. Once set demould in baked tart shells Cover sides with cream and garnish with strawberry topped with honey

Almond Rocks

Ingredients

Chocolate mousse

Dark chocolate – 250 gm

Almonds toasted – 200 gm

Method:

Break dark chocolate into small pieces and melt over double boiler Strain and cool a bit (just warm) Add toasted almonds and mix Now put small heaps of the mix on silpat baking sheet/or butter paper Let it cool. When set, top with white chocolate drizzle

White Chocolate Cake Doughnuts

Ingredients

Flour – 3 cups

Baking Powder – 2 teaspoons

Salt – 1/4 teaspoon

Eggs (beaten) – 2

Sugar – 2/3 cup

Melted White Chocolate – 50gm

Melted Butter – 2 tablespoons

Milk – 1/2 cup

Vanilla – 1 teaspoon

Chocolate Gaze – 1 cup

Chopped Nuts – 1 cup

Method:

Preheat the fryer In a mixing bowl, sift the flour, baking powder and salt together In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar together. Add the melted chocolate and butter. Stir in the milk and vanilla. Slowly add the sifted flour into the egg mixture, incorporate into a soft dough. Cover the dough and chill for 2 hours. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface. Roll the dough out to 1/2-inch thick. Cut the doughnuts out, using a 2 1/2-inch doughnut cutter. Fry a couple of doughnuts at a time for 1 minute on each side. Remove the doughnuts from the fryer and drain on a paper-lined plate. Place the doughnuts on a wire rack. Drizzle the warm doughnuts with the white chocolate glaze and sprinkle with the nuts. Place the doughnuts on a platter.

(With inputs from Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)