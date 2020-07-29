Aloo chaat is a popular Indian food that is commonly available at the street food vendors across the country. This recipe by Cooktube has given a twist to the regular aloo chaat by adding a cocktail sauce that makes it crispy, creamy and delicious. Also Read - Chocolate Fudge Recipe: Searching For Something Sweet to Treat Your Loved Ones? Look no Further
Check the video below for more information on how to make it.
Recipe:
Preparation Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 15 min
Ready Time: 20 min
Servings: 2
Ingredients:
½ Cup Eggless Mayonnaise
¼ Cup Tomato Ketchup
Salt to taste
¼ Tsp Chilli Flakes
3 Boiled Potatoes, peeled & diced
Oil, for frying
Green Onion, for garnish
How to Make:
Step 1
In a small bowl, add mayo, ketchup, salt and chilli flakes. Mix well and keep the cocktail sauce aside.
Step 2
Heat oil in a wok over medium heat for deep frying.
Step 3
Lower the boiled potatoes into the hot oil and fry for 12-15 minutes until golden and crispy. Once cooked, remove in a bowl.
Step 4
Transfer the crispy aloo to the cocktail sauce, toss well and transfer to a serving bowl.
Step 5
Garnish with green onion and serve hot.