Aloo chaat is a popular Indian food that is commonly available at the street food vendors across the country. This recipe by Cooktube has given a twist to the regular aloo chaat by adding a cocktail sauce that makes it crispy, creamy and delicious. Also Read - Chocolate Fudge Recipe: Searching For Something Sweet to Treat Your Loved Ones? Look no Further

Check the video below for more information on how to make it. Also Read - Chilli Garlic Mayonnaise Recipe: Why Buy From a Store When You Can Make it at Home

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 20 min

Servings: 2 Also Read - Chilli Cheese Dosa Recipe: This South Indian Dish is Easy to Make, Just Follow The Steps

Ingredients:

½ Cup Eggless Mayonnaise

¼ Cup Tomato Ketchup

Salt to taste

¼ Tsp Chilli Flakes

3 Boiled Potatoes, peeled & diced

Oil, for frying

Green Onion, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

In a small bowl, add mayo, ketchup, salt and chilli flakes. Mix well and keep the cocktail sauce aside.

Step 2

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat for deep frying.

Step 3

Lower the boiled potatoes into the hot oil and fry for 12-15 minutes until golden and crispy. Once cooked, remove in a bowl.

Step 4

Transfer the crispy aloo to the cocktail sauce, toss well and transfer to a serving bowl.

Step 5

Garnish with green onion and serve hot.