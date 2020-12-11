Mango Kheer is a popular Indian dessert recipe. Mango Kheer is very easy to cook, and it can be cooked in under 30 minutes. Mango Kheer is made by extracting the mango puree from the mango pulp. The vermicelli is roasted with ghee, and then milk is added to it and cooked. Once cooked, the mango pulp is added to it and then garnished with nuts and mango chunks. Mango Kheer tastes best when chilled. Also Read - Soya Chunk Pepper Fry: You Can Cook This Delectable Appetizer In Just 30 Minutes- Watch

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

For Mango Puree:

Mango – 1 ½ Cups

Water – ½ Cup

Other Ingredients:

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Vermicelli – ½ Cup

Milk – 4 Cups (1litre)

Sugar – ½ Cup

Cardamom Powder – ½ tsp

Mango Chunks – 2 tbsp

Almonds (thinly sliced) – 3 nos

Pista (thinly sliced) – 3 nos

How to Make Mango Kheer:

1. In a mixer grinder, add the mango pulp, water and grind it to extract the mango puree.

2. Heat Ghee in a pan, add the vermicelli and roast for 2 mins on low heat

3. Add milk, bring it to a boil and simmer until the vermicelli is completely cooked. This should take around 12-15 mins

4. Add sugar and cardamom powder, mix well to dissolve the sugar and remove from heat.

5. Once the mixture cools down completely and comes to room temperature, add the mango puree. Mix well.

6. Serve chilled, garnished with mango chunks, almond and pista flakes.