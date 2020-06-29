If you are a non-vegetarian, you won’t be able to resist cream chicken. This easy-to-make Punjabi dish is packed with an array of proteins, essential fats and other nutrients. Extremely healthy to eat, cream chicken can become your favourite dish if cooked in the right manner. This delectable dish can make you say no to visiting restaurants and ordering non-veg food if someone at your home has cooked cream chicken. Here is the easy step-by-step recipe of cream chicken provided by Cooktube. Below, you can also watch a video for clarity. Also Read - Chinese Chilled Noodle Salad Recipe: How to Make Chinese Chilled Noodle Salad at Home? Follow These Simple Steps
Serves: 2-3
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 1 hr
Ingredients
Chicken (Boneless): 8 Pieces
Curd (whisked): 2 Cups
Chillies (slit): 4 Green
Ginger-Garlic Paste: 2 Tbsp
Salt & Pepper to Taste
Cardamom Powder: ¼ Tsp
Butter: 2 Tbsp
Green Onions (sliced): 2
Coriander (chopped + for garnish): 2 Tbsp
Cream: ½ Cup
Kasturi Methi (crushed): 1 Tbsp
How to Prepare
Step 1
Take a bowl and add 1 cup curd, ginger-garlic paste, pepper, salt, cardamom powder and 2 green chillies in it. Mix these ingredients well and then add chicken pieces in the mixture.
Step 2
Cover the prepared mixture and let it marinate for at least 2 hours.
Step 3
Now take a pan and heat 1 tbsp butter keeping the flame on medium. Add the remaining green chillies and saute for around 20 seconds. After that, add the marinated chicken and the marinade in the pan.
Step 4
After stirring the chicken nicely, add remaining cup curd. Mix them well and cover to cook for approximately 10 minutes.
Step 5
Cook for another 30 to 35 minutes after removing the cover. Keep stirring in between. Once the liquid has evaporated, add green onion and coriander. Cook for another 5 minutes.
Step 6
Then, add cream and mix well. Adjust the seasoning. Keep the heat to low and add 1 tbsp butter and crushed Kasuri methi. Mix them well.
Step 7
Cream chicken is ready to be served with naan after garnishing with coriander.