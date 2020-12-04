Cream of Mushroom soup is a popular soup recipe across the world, and it is also known as kid’s favorite soup, because of the creaminess and sweetness of the soup. The key ingredients of Cream of Mushroom are Mushroom, Corn Flour, Butter, Onion, Maida, and Fresh Cream. Cream of Mushroom is easy to cook and can be cooked in under 30 minutes. Cream of Mushroom soup is served hot along with garlic bread. Also Read - Restaurant Style Dragon Chicken: Learn How To Make Finger Licking Dragon Chicken At Home

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 6

Ingredients

Mushroom – 200 grams

Butter – 2 tbsp

Onion – 1 no

Maida – 6 tbsp

Water – 1 litre

Salt – 1 ½ tsp

Pepper – ½ tsp

Fresh Cream – 1 Cup

How to Make Cream Of Mushroom Soup:

1. In a small mixing bowl, mix flour, salt, pepper.

2. Mix the flour mixture with water to form a slurry.

3. In a saucepan, heat butter, add chopped mushrooms and finely chopped onions and

saute until golden brown.

4. Mix the slurry once and add it to the pan and bring it to a boil.

5. Reduce the heat and add the fresh cream.

6. Simmer for 5 mins stirring continuously.

7. Serve the soup hot with garlic bread.