Curd rice is an Indian staple dish. Curd rice is easy to make, and it is prepared in different styles. Curd rice is generally tempered with spices. The main ingredients of creamy curd rice are fresh cream, butter, milk and it is topped with nuts and fruits like grapes and pomegranate. Curd rice is best to eat when served chill. Creamy curd rice can be cooked in just 30 minutes. Watch the recipe of best curd rice here.

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Raw Rice – 1 ½ Cups

Water – 4 ½ Cups

Salt – To taste

Fresh Cream – ½ Cup

Milk – 2 Cups

Curd – 1 ½ Cups

Butter – 1 tbsp

Toppings:

Butter – 2 tsp

Cashew – 15 nos

Raisins – 15 nos

Pomegranate – ½ no

Grapes – 15 nos

1. Cook raw rice with 4 ½ cups of water for 12 minutes.

2. Fry the cashews and raisins in butter and keep aside.

3. Once the rice is cooled, add milk, curd, fresh cream, butter and salt and whisk together.

4. Add the fried cashews, raisins, pomegranate kernels and grapes to the curd rice.

5. Serve as the last course of a meal.