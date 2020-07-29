Vegetables form a very essential part of our diet and can be cooked or eaten raw. This Creamy Vegetables recipe by Cooktube introduces you to a whole new way of cooking vegetables, and is very easy to make at home. Also Read - Cocktail Aloo Chaat Recipe: Follow The Steps to Make This Popular Indian Street Food at Home
For more, check out the video below.
Recipe:
Preparation Time: 10 min
Cook Time: 10 min
Ready Time: 20 min
Servings: 3
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp Butter
2 Tsp Garlic, minced
¼ Cup Carrot, finely diced
¼ Cup Green Beans, chopped
¼ Cup Broccoli, cut into pieces
⅓ Cup Corn
2 Cups White Sauce
Dash of Water
¼ Cup Cheese, cubed
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
How to Make:
Step 1
Melt butter in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add garlic and saute for a minute. Add carrot, green beans, broccoli and corn. Mix well and saute for 2-3 minutes.
Step 2
Add white sauce, give it a nice stir and add a dash of water. Mix again, add cheese along with salt and pepper to taste. Stir well and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Step 3
Once cooked, remove from heat, transfer to a serving bowl and serve hot with bread or as is.