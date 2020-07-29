Vegetables form a very essential part of our diet and can be cooked or eaten raw. This Creamy Vegetables recipe by Cooktube introduces you to a whole new way of cooking vegetables, and is very easy to make at home. Also Read - Cocktail Aloo Chaat Recipe: Follow The Steps to Make This Popular Indian Street Food at Home

For more, check out the video below. Also Read - Chocolate Fudge Recipe: Searching For Something Sweet to Treat Your Loved Ones? Look no Further

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 10 min

Ready Time: 20 min

Servings: 3 Also Read - Chilli Cheese Dosa Recipe: This South Indian Dish is Easy to Make, Just Follow The Steps

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp Butter

2 Tsp Garlic, minced

¼ Cup Carrot, finely diced

¼ Cup Green Beans, chopped

¼ Cup Broccoli, cut into pieces

⅓ Cup Corn

2 Cups White Sauce

Dash of Water

¼ Cup Cheese, cubed

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

How to Make:

Step 1

Melt butter in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add garlic and saute for a minute. Add carrot, green beans, broccoli and corn. Mix well and saute for 2-3 minutes.

Step 2

Add white sauce, give it a nice stir and add a dash of water. Mix again, add cheese along with salt and pepper to taste. Stir well and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Step 3

Once cooked, remove from heat, transfer to a serving bowl and serve hot with bread or as is.