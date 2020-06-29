Are you looking for a hot and spicy appetizer? Crispy chicken lollipop is the best option to go for. It is easy to cook and super delicious in taste. You can prepare it at home in just 50 minutes. Here is the detailed recipe for crispy chicken lollipop provided by Cooktube. Below, you can also watch a video to avoid any confusion. Also Read - Cream Chicken Recipe: How to Make Cream Chicken at Home? Follow These Simple Steps

Recipe

Serves: 3

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Total time: 50 mins

Ingredients

Chicken Drumsticks: 10 (880gm)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Soy Sauce: 2 Tbsp

Ginger-Garlic Paste: 4 Tbsp

Flour: ¼ Cup

Cornflour: ⅛ Cup

Chilli Paste: 3 Tbsp

Water as required

Oil

How to Prepare

Step 1

Cut flesh from the top of the drumsticks. Also, scrape down the flesh to the bottom so that the bones are clean and you have perfect chicken lollipops.

Step 2

Take a bowl and add the lollipops, salt, pepper, soy sauce and 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste in it. Mix them well and let the mixture rest for around 15 minutes.

Step 3

In the meantime, prepare a thick batter using flour, cornflour, 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste, salt, pepper, chilli paste and water.

Step 4

Take a deep pan and heat oil over medium to high flame.

Step 5

Once the oil becomes hot, add chicken lollipops into the batter and then lower into the oil. Cook them for around 7 minutes. Once they turn golden brown, take the lollipops out of the oil for around 10 seconds. Again put them in the hot oil and cook for a further 3 to 4 minutes until crispy.

Step 6

Once cooked, crispy chicken lollipops are ready to be served with sweet chilli sauce.