Crispy chilli seekh kebab can complete your party's snack platter in no time. Crispy chilli seekh kebab's juicy flavour and impeccable taste make it a perfect starter. You can serve the dish with mint chutney and onion rings. If you want to impress your guest with home-cooked crispy chilli seekh kebab, here is the recipe provided by Cooktube that can help you prepare the dish. Below, you can also watch a video to avoid any confusion.

Recipe

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Total time: 20 mins

Ingredients

Chicken Seekh Kebab: 3 Pieces

Oil: 1 ½ Tbsp

Onion (quartered): 1

Capsicum (quartered): 1 Medium

Garlic (minced): 4 Cloves

Green Chillies (chopped): 2

Chilli-Garlic Paste: 2 ½ Tsp

Tomato Ketchup: 2 ½ Tbsp

Soy Sauce: 1 ¼ Tbsp

Vinegar: 1 Tbsp

Salt & Pepper to taste

Spring Onion, for garnish

How to Prepare

Step 1

Firstly, cut the seekh kebabs into ½ inch pieces. Keep them aside.

Step 2

Now, take a non-stick pan and heat 1 tbsp oil over medium flame. Once the oil is hot, add the cut seekh kebabs and saute for around 5 minutes. Wait for the kebabs to turn golden brown from both sides. Then, remove from heat.

Step 3

Take another pan and heat the remaining ½ tbsp oil on medium flame. Add minced garlic in the oil and saute for a minute. Next, add capsicum, onion and green chillies. Saute for 2 minutes and then add soy sauce, vinegar, chilli-garlic paste and tomato ketchup. Mix all the ingredients well.

Step 4

Add the cooked seekh kebabs in the mixture. Also, add salt & pepper to taste. The dish is ready to be served after tossing well and garnishing with chopped green onions.