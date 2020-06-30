Crispy fried chicken is one of the easiest chicken recipes and its delicious taste can make you fall for it. The juicy flavour of this crunchy fried chicken can leave you licking your fingers. It is prepared using cornstarch, breadcrumbs, eggs and some other easily available ingredients. To make restaurant like crispy fried chicken, follow this detailed recipe by Cooktube or watch the video provided below. Also Read - Chole Kachori Chaat Recipe: With These Easy Steps, You Can Make The Mouth Watering Snack at Home

Recipe

Yield: 8 Pieces

Serves: 2-3

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Total time: 45 mins

Ingredients

Chicken with skin: 8 Pieces

Oil: 1 Tsp + for frying

Red Chilli Powder: ¼ Tsp + ⅛ Tsp

Paprika: ¾ Tsp

Garlic Powder: ¾ Tsp

Salt & Pepper to taste

Flour: 1 ½ Cup

Breadcrumbs: 2 Tbsp

Eggs: 3

How to Prepare

Step 1

Firstly, take a large bowl and add chicken pieces in it. Drizzle 1 tsp oil and add salt, pepper, ½ tsp garlic powder, ½ tsp paprika and ¼ tsp red chilli powder. Mix the ingredients well and keep aside.

Step 2

Now, take a plate and put flour, salt, ⅛ tsp red chilli powder, ¼ tsp garlic powder, ¼ tsp paprika, pepper and breadcrumbs in it. Mix them well and keep aside.

Step 3

Next, whisk the eggs in a bowl.

Step 4

Take a frying pan and heat oil over medium flame.

Step 5

Now, take the chicken pieces and dip them firstly in the eggs. Now, dust them in flour mix from all sides. Transfer them in the frying pan to fry for around 12 to 15 minutes.

Step 6

Once the crispy fried chicken is cooked, drain it on a wire rack. Serve after 4 to 5 minutes.