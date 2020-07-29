Appetisers are always a hit at parties, and this one goes down well with both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. This Crispy Potato Cups recipe by Cooktube will enable you to make a restaurant quality dish that is finger-licking good. Also Read - Creamy Vegetables Recipe: This Healthy to Eat, Easy to Make Dish is a Must Try

For more on how to prepare and make it, check out the video below.

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 35 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

4 Potatoes, boiled with skin on

4 Eggs, boiled & grated

⅓ Cup Mayonnaise

Salt & Pepper to taste

¼ Tsp Sugar

2 Tsp Garlic, minced

Oil, for frying

Chilli Mayonnaise, for garnish

Green Onion, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

Place the boiled potatoes on a cutting board and cut in half. Scoop the middle part of the halved boiled potatoes using a spoon and transfer the scooped potatoes to a bowl.

Step 2

Add grated eggs, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, sugar and garlic to the excess potatoes, mix well and keep aside.

Step 3

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat for deep frying.

Step 4

Lower the potato cups into the hot oil and cook for 20 minutes until golden brown and crispy.

Step 5

Once cooked, remove the crispy potato cups on a plate and arrange on a serving platter. Fill the potato cups with the potato-egg salad, drizzle chilli mayo on top and garnish with chopped green onions. Serve warm.