Appetisers are always a hit at parties, and this one goes down well with both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. This Crispy Potato Cups recipe by Cooktube will enable you to make a restaurant quality dish that is finger-licking good.
For more on how to prepare and make it, check out the video below.
Recipe:
Preparation Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 20 min
Ready Time: 35 min
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
4 Potatoes, boiled with skin on
4 Eggs, boiled & grated
⅓ Cup Mayonnaise
Salt & Pepper to taste
¼ Tsp Sugar
2 Tsp Garlic, minced
Oil, for frying
Chilli Mayonnaise, for garnish
Green Onion, for garnish
How to Make:
Step 1
Place the boiled potatoes on a cutting board and cut in half. Scoop the middle part of the halved boiled potatoes using a spoon and transfer the scooped potatoes to a bowl.
Step 2
Add grated eggs, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, sugar and garlic to the excess potatoes, mix well and keep aside.
Step 3
Heat oil in a wok over medium heat for deep frying.
Step 4
Lower the potato cups into the hot oil and cook for 20 minutes until golden brown and crispy.
Step 5
Once cooked, remove the crispy potato cups on a plate and arrange on a serving platter. Fill the potato cups with the potato-egg salad, drizzle chilli mayo on top and garnish with chopped green onions. Serve warm.