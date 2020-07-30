In the summer days when you do not feel like eating anything heavy, you could opt for a salad. This Crispy Spinach Salad recipe by Cooktube is quick to make and works as a side dish, garnish to dishes and soups or as a small appetiser salad. Also Read - Crispy Potato Cups Recipe: This Appetiser is a Hit at Parties And Easy to Make at Home Too



Recipe:

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

200g Spinach, shredded

½ Cup Cornflour

Oil, for frying + 1 ½ Tsp

1 ½ Tsp Ginger, chopped

2 Tsp Garlic, chopped

2 Fresh Red Chillies, chopped

3 Tbsp Soy Sauce

1 Tsp Vinegar

1 ½ Tsp Sesame Seeds + for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

In a large bowl, mix together spinach and cornflour. Keep aside.

Step 2

Heat oil over high heat for deep frying in a wok.

Step 3

Add a handful of the coated spinach into the hot oil and flash fry for a minute while stirring in between to avoid sticking. Remove the crispy spinach in a bowl and repeat with remaining spinach.

Step 4

Heat 1 ½ tsp oil in a deep pan over medium heat and add ginger, garlic and red chillies. Saute for a minute and add soy sauce along with vinegar. Mix again.

Step 5

Add the fried spinach to the pan and toss gently. Add sesame seeds and toss again.

Step 6

Once cooked, remove from heat, transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with more sesame seeds and serve warm.