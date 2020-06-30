When packing a light snack for your kids or looking for something to munch on for yourself, nothing beats a sandwich. And if you want something yummy and nutritious, check out this Cucumber Paneer Sandwich recipe by Cooktube that is super easy to make. Also Read - Chocolate Paan Recipe: Follow The Simple Steps to Make Your Own Chocolate Paan at Home

Recipe:

Yield: 2 Sandwiches

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 0

Total time: 10 mins

What All You Need:

¼ Cucumber, grated

Salt & Pepper

⅓ Cup Paneer, grated

1 Tbsp Mayonnaise

1 Tsp Mint Chutney

4 Bread Slices

How to Make:

Step 1

In a bowl, add cucumber and a little salt. Mix well and let it rest for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, squeeze out the excess moisture from the cucumber and transfer to another bowl.

Step 2

Add paneer, salt, pepper, mayonnaise and mint chutney to the bowl with the squeezed cucumber. Mix well.

Step 3

Divide the cucumber-paneer mixture into 2 equal parts and spread on 2 slices of bread.

Step 4

Place the remaining 2 slices of bread on top of the ones containing the cucumber mix to make a sandwich. Cut the sandwiches diagonally and place on an aluminium foil.

Step 5

Transfer the sandwiches to a serving plate and serve with tomato ketchup.