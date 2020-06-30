When packing a light snack for your kids or looking for something to munch on for yourself, nothing beats a sandwich. And if you want something yummy and nutritious, check out this Cucumber Paneer Sandwich recipe by Cooktube that is super easy to make. Also Read - Chocolate Paan Recipe: Follow The Simple Steps to Make Your Own Chocolate Paan at Home
Along with reading the recipe, you could also view the video below for a step by step way to prepare it.
Recipe:
Yield: 2 Sandwiches
Serves: 2
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 0
Total time: 10 mins
What All You Need:
¼ Cucumber, grated
Salt & Pepper
⅓ Cup Paneer, grated
1 Tbsp Mayonnaise
1 Tsp Mint Chutney
4 Bread Slices
How to Make:
Step 1
In a bowl, add cucumber and a little salt. Mix well and let it rest for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, squeeze out the excess moisture from the cucumber and transfer to another bowl.
Step 2
Add paneer, salt, pepper, mayonnaise and mint chutney to the bowl with the squeezed cucumber. Mix well.
Step 3
Divide the cucumber-paneer mixture into 2 equal parts and spread on 2 slices of bread.
Step 4
Place the remaining 2 slices of bread on top of the ones containing the cucumber mix to make a sandwich. Cut the sandwiches diagonally and place on an aluminium foil.
Step 5
Transfer the sandwiches to a serving plate and serve with tomato ketchup.