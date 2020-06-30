Potato is one root vegetable that is a favourite of many, and it is not only for the taste but also the various ways you can cook it. If you are looking to make a simple potato curry that includes curd and a few spices, then this Dahi Wale Aloo recipe, which is also known as Vrat ke Aloo, by Cooktube is a definite must try. Also Read - Chole Kachori Chaat Recipe: With These Easy Steps, You Can Make The Mouth Watering Snack at Home

Included is a video that will show you the step by step way of preparing and making the dish which can be eaten with parantha or poori.

Recipe:

Serves: 4-5

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 30 mins

What All You Need:

2 Cups Thick Curd

Water as required

Rock Salt to taste

2 Tsp Coriander Powder

1 ½ Tsp Red Chilli Powder

1 Tbsp Ghee

5 Small Boiled Potatoes, peeled

How to Make:

Step 1

In a large bowl, add curd, water, rock salt, coriander powder and red chilli powder. Whisk well and keep aside.

Step 2

In a deep non-stick pan, heat ghee over medium heat and add the reserved curd mix. Bring to a boil while stirring continuously.

Step 3

Crush the boiled potatoes using your hands and add to the curry. Give it a nice stir and cook for 7-8 minutes while stirring constantly. Make sure the curd does not curdle.

Step 4

Once cooked, transfer to a serving bowl and serve hot with kuttu ka parantha or poori.