Diwali 2021: Diwali, the festival of lights marks the victory of good over evil. To celebrate the same, we clean our homes and decorate them with lights, diyas, new furniture, flowers, and rangolis. Vibrant rangolis add an element of flair to your house.

Chocolate Kheer

Ingredients:

Kheer

500 ml full cream milk

1 cup boiled rice

2 tbsp sugar, or to taste

2 elaichi – crushed

½ tbsp kewra jal

Chocolate Sauce

200 gm cream (1 cup)

100 gm chocolate – chopped (1 cup)

Method:

Boil rice and milk in a heavy bottom kadhai. Add sugar and cook till thick and kheer cosistency, mashing with the back of a kadchi. Cool. Add kewra jal and crushed elaichi. For chocolate sauce, heat cream on low heat. Add chocolate and stir on low heat till a sauce is ready. In a tall shot glass, pour some chocolate sauce. Allow to set for 5 minutes. Put a thick layer of cold kheer on it. Finally put a thin layer of chocolate sauce on it. Serve cold.

Oat Coconut Cookies

Ingredients (makes 10)

1 cup oats

¾ cup desiccated coconut

½ cup flour (maida)

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp cinnamon powder

½ cup (80 gm) softened butter

¼ cup caster sugar

2 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp milk

1 tsp Vanilla essence

2 tbsp black raisins

Topping

Coloured balls/sprinklers

Method: