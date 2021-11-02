The festival of light Diwali is the most awaited festival in India, it is celebrated with much pomp and show. Deepawali is celebrated across India and the world. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. The festival of light is observed on the 15th day of the holiest Kartika month.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Run 24 Special Trains to Bihar for Chhath Puja | Check List Here
Festive seasons mean the onset of good and delicious food. We have brought to you some easy and lip-smacking almond-based dishes for this Diwali. Also Read - Starting Online Business This Diwali? Remember These 4 Points
Check out the Recipes Here:
Almond and Amaranth Ladoos
Also Read - Diwali 2021: 10 Ways to Keep Your Lungs Healthy This Festive Season
- Serves: 14 – 15 nos
- Preparation time: 5 – 7 minutes
- Cooking time: 10 – 12 minutes
Ingredients:
- Popped amaranth seeds – 50 g
- Jaggery melted – 50 ml
- Almond slivers (unpeeled) – 30 g
Method:
Add popped amaranth seeds, almond slivers and melted jaggery in a bowl. Mix well. Make small firm balls from the mixture.
Nutrient Analysis
- Calories 407
- Protein 8.4 g
- Total fat 18.6 g
- Saturated 1.1 g
- Monounsaturated 9.3 g
- Polyunsaturated 3.6 g
- Carbohydrates 52.4 g
- Fiber 1.5 g
- Cholesterol 0 mg
- Sodium 3.3 mg
- Calcium 158.7 mg
- Magnesium 408 mg
- Potassium 692 mg
- Vitamin E 7.8 mg
Grilled Almond Burfee (Sugar Free)
- Serves: 4
- Preparation time: 10 minutes
- Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- Khoya (pindi) – 500 g
- Sugar free – 40 g
- Almonds roasted and crushed – 1 cup
Method:
- Grate the khoya and keep aside. Heat a pan and add khoya, now add 40 g of sugar free and cook on low heat for 3-4 mins. Remove from fire and mix in roasted and crushed almonds. Immediately transfer to individual serving dish.
- Sprinkle the remaining sugar free on top. Place the dish in a hot oven 200c with heat only from top and allow the sugar to caramelize. Remove and serve immediately.
Nutrient Analysis
- Calories 2501
- Protein 96.9 g
- Total fat 155.13 g
- Saturated 55.437 g
- Monounsaturated 45.118 g
- Polyunsaturated 17.63 g
- Carbohydrates 174.12 g
- Fiber 17.9 g
- Cholesterol 333.33 mg
- Sodium 2 mg
- Calcium 385 mg
- Magnesium 386 mg
- Potassium 2215.66 mg
- Vitamin E 36.65 mg
Gongura Tarka Almond
Ingredients:
- Almond with skin ¾ cup
- Gongura pickle 1 tbsp
- Guntur chilli dry whole 2 pieces
- Olive oil 1 tbsp.
- Sea salt to taste
- Grated fresh coconut ½ cup
- Chopped fresh curry leaf 1 tbsp.
- Lemon juice 2 tsp
- Chopped root ginger 1 tbsp.
- Chopped green chilli 1 tsp
- Black mustard seed ½ tsp
- Dal urad without skin 1 tsp
Method:
- Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers once cooled.
- Heat olive oil in pan, add dry guntur chilli, black mustard seed, urad dal and cook till dal is golden in colour. Add chopped curry leaf, chopped ginger, chopped green chili. Sauté it for 15 seconds.
- Now add fresh grated coconut, gongura pickle. Mix it well.
- Add roasted almonds and mix it thoroughly. Finish this with lemon juice.
- Serve
Almond Pesto and Paneer Tikka
Ingredients:
For paneer
- cottage cheese 250 gms
- almond flakes ¼ cup
- fresh coriander leaves ¼ cup
- basil 8-10 leaves
- chopped ginger 2 tsp
- chopped green chilli 1 tsp
- salt to taste
- grated parmesan cheese 2 tbsp
- chaat masala ½ tsp
For marination
- fresh cream ½ cup
- chopped fresh coriander roots ½ tsp
- green cardamom powder a pinch
- turmeric powder a pinch
- salt to taste
- refined oil 1 tbsp.
Method
- Roast the almond flakes in preheated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 4 minutes and crush it to powder form once cooled.
- Blend fresh basil, coriander leaves, chopped ginger, chopped green chilli, chaat masala and salt to coarse paste.
- In a bowl; take out blended mix and add grated parmesan cheese, crushed almonds and mix it well.
- In a bowl, mix fresh cream, chopped fresh coriander roots, green cardamom powder and a pinch of turmeric powder to get a pale yellow colour marinate. Adjust the seasoning with salt.
- Cut the paneer in 2’x2′ size with 1′ of thickness. Slit paneer pieces from centre to fill it with pesto.
- Fill in pesto mix inside the slit. Coat the paneer with yellow marinate.
- Heat refined oil in pan, sear marinated paneer evenly on both sides to get golden brown colour.
- Once done, take off paneer from pan and serve hot with chutney.