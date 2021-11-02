The festival of light Diwali is the most awaited festival in India, it is celebrated with much pomp and show. Deepawali is celebrated across India and the world. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. The festival of light is observed on the 15th day of the holiest Kartika month.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Run 24 Special Trains to Bihar for Chhath Puja | Check List Here

Festive seasons mean the onset of good and delicious food. We have brought to you some easy and lip-smacking almond-based dishes for this Diwali.

Check out the Recipes Here:

Almond and Amaranth Ladoos

Serves: 14 – 15 nos

Preparation time: 5 – 7 minutes

Cooking time: 10 – 12 minutes

Ingredients:

Popped amaranth seeds – 50 g Jaggery melted – 50 ml Almond slivers (unpeeled) – 30 g

Method:

Add popped amaranth seeds, almond slivers and melted jaggery in a bowl. Mix well. Make small firm balls from the mixture.

Nutrient Analysis

Calories 407

Protein 8.4 g

Total fat 18.6 g

Saturated 1.1 g

Monounsaturated 9.3 g

Polyunsaturated 3.6 g

Carbohydrates 52.4 g

Fiber 1.5 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Sodium 3.3 mg

Calcium 158.7 mg

Magnesium 408 mg

Potassium 692 mg

Vitamin E 7.8 mg

Grilled Almond Burfee (Sugar Free)

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Khoya (pindi) – 500 g Sugar free – 40 g Almonds roasted and crushed – 1 cup

Method:

Grate the khoya and keep aside. Heat a pan and add khoya, now add 40 g of sugar free and cook on low heat for 3-4 mins. Remove from fire and mix in roasted and crushed almonds. Immediately transfer to individual serving dish.

Sprinkle the remaining sugar free on top. Place the dish in a hot oven 200c with heat only from top and allow the sugar to caramelize. Remove and serve immediately.

Nutrient Analysis

Calories 2501

Protein 96.9 g

Total fat 155.13 g

Saturated 55.437 g

Monounsaturated 45.118 g

Polyunsaturated 17.63 g

Carbohydrates 174.12 g

Fiber 17.9 g

Cholesterol 333.33 mg

Sodium 2 mg

Calcium 385 mg

Magnesium 386 mg

Potassium 2215.66 mg

Vitamin E 36.65 mg

Gongura Tarka Almond

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

Almond with skin ¾ cup Gongura pickle 1 tbsp Guntur chilli dry whole 2 pieces Olive oil 1 tbsp. Sea salt to taste Grated fresh coconut ½ cup Chopped fresh curry leaf 1 tbsp. Lemon juice 2 tsp Chopped root ginger 1 tbsp. Chopped green chilli 1 tsp Black mustard seed ½ tsp Dal urad without skin 1 tsp

Method:

Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers once cooled. Heat olive oil in pan, add dry guntur chilli, black mustard seed, urad dal and cook till dal is golden in colour. Add chopped curry leaf, chopped ginger, chopped green chili. Sauté it for 15 seconds. Now add fresh grated coconut, gongura pickle. Mix it well. Add roasted almonds and mix it thoroughly. Finish this with lemon juice. Serve

Almond Pesto and Paneer Tikka

Ingredients:

For paneer

cottage cheese 250 gms

almond flakes ¼ cup

fresh coriander leaves ¼ cup

basil 8-10 leaves

chopped ginger 2 tsp

chopped green chilli 1 tsp

salt to taste

grated parmesan cheese 2 tbsp

chaat masala ½ tsp

For marination

fresh cream ½ cup

chopped fresh coriander roots ½ tsp

green cardamom powder a pinch

turmeric powder a pinch

salt to taste

refined oil 1 tbsp.

Method