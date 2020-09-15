The monsoon has always brought with it a comforting chill in the air, instantly making you want to snuggle up with a blanket, a warm drink, and some comfort food by your side. As we begin to bid adieu to this season that has its own charm, Diageo India has penned down some easy to make DIY cocktails to bid adieu to this season in style. Some warm, some spiced up and some cold with a bit of fizz to please everyone’s palate. Also Read - Watch: Ever Heard of Egg 65? Well, Here's Another Tasty South Indian Starter Recipe

With quintessential Indian spices and seasonal fruit variations bound to please everyone’s palate, Asmani Subramanian, brand ambassador of Diageo India shared some scotch whiskey cocktail recipes; while Chef Sanjyot Keer gave Mumbai’s favourite street food a Mexican twist in his recipe. Also Read - Watch: Here's The Easiest Dal-Makhani Recipe, Try This to Cook For That Perfect 'Dhaabe Vali Dal'

All you need are some interesting ingredients from your kitchen! Also Read - Watch: Coconut Rice Recipe - One of The Most Traditional Ways to Treat Your Taste Buds

PINE BY ME PAIRED WITH VADA PAV TACOS

For the experimental ones, we have a Black & White Scotch Whisky cocktail, paired with some old school vada pav – that’s been given a Mexican makeover perfectly suited to the monsoon season.

INGREDIENTS FOR THE COCKTAIL

• 60ml Black & White Scotch Whisky

• 90ml Fresh Pineapple Juice

• 10ml Blue Curacao Syrup

• 20ml Coconut Syrup

• Tonic to top

METHOD

Add all the ingredients in a blender with ice cubes and blend well. Garnish with pineapple leaf and coconut slices and serve

INGREDIENTS FOR THE FOOD

For the Vada Mixture:

1 Tbsp Oil

¼ Tsp Asafoetida

1 Tsp Mustard Seeds

1 Tsp Cumin Seeds

10-12 Nos. Curry Leaves

1-2 Nos. Green Chillies

1 Tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste

½ Tsp Turmeric Powder

1 Tsp Garam Masala

1 Tsp Lemon Juice

2 cups Boiled and Mashed Potatoes

Salt to taste

Coriander to Garnish

For the Sauce:

½ Cup Mayonnaise

2 Tbsp Tamarind Chutney

For the Taco:

Bread Slices as Required

METHOD:

For the Vada Mixture:

Sauté the spices in a pan for one minute and add in the turmeric powder followed by the garam masala. Saute for half a minute on low flame. To this, add 2 cups of boiled and mashed potatoes and the lemon juice and salt. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Finish with fresh coriander

For the Sauce:

Mix the mayonnaise and tamarind chutney well to create a tamarind chutney mayo

For the Taco:

Take a bread slice and use a round cutter to cut the bread. Use a rolling pin to flatten the bread. Apply some butter on a hot pan. Cook on both sides until golden brown. Use a tong/fork to shape the bread into a taco. Fill the vada mixture into the taco and coat with vada pav chutney. Finish with the tamarind chutney

BLACK DOG SULAIMANI

Kerala’s favorite Black Tea drink for the monsoons gets a Black Dog Twist. The smokiness of Black Dog Black Reserve and the tannin from the tea, make it in the perfect server for any time you need warming up.

INGREDIENTS

• 45ml Black Dog Black Reserve

• 30ml Honey (as per your preferred sweetness)

• 15ml Lime Juice

• 1-2 Pcs of Spices (your pantry favorites)

• 90ml Hot Black Tea (Loose tea brings more tannin)

METHOD

Pour hot water in an empty glass to warm the glass, keep aside.

Combine all the ingredients in a brandy glass. Stir lightly to mix.

Garnish with an orange peel or fresh ginger slice

SCOTCH SUNSET

Switch from caffeine to cocktail on your monsoon weekend afternoon. The addition of coffee into the sophisticated flavors of Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve, add an edgy and creamy twist to your palate

INGREDIENTS

• 60ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve

• 30ml Espresso / South Indian Filter Coffee Decoction

• 20ml Jaggery Syrup

METHOD

Fill a glass with ice and pour in the whisky. Add the coffee and sweetener. Stir well. Garnish by spraying some orange zest and drop it in the drink

JOHNNIE TODDIE

Most often served in a brandy glass, a hot toddy (also known as ‘hot tottie’ or hot whisky) is the ideal monsoon accompaniment. The smokiness of this custom Johnnie Walker Hot Toddy recipe is great for warming yourself on a chilly monsoon evening.

INGREDIENTS

• 50ml Johnnie Walker Red Label

• 100ml Hot Water

• 20ml Lime Juice

• 30ml Honey (as per your preferred sweetness)

• 1-2 Pcs of your favourite spice and 1 Pcs of Apple or Orange Wedge

METHOD

Combine all the ingredients in a brandy glass. Stir lightly to mix. Garnish with an orange peel or spice.

So, which one will you try?