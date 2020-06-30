Corn is a starchy vegetable and cereal grain that has been around for centuries and which is eaten the world over. It also has some nutritional value and can be cooked in a number of ways. If you are in the mood for some Italian flavoured corn, check out this Easy Crispy Corns recipe by Cooktube that you can serve as an appetiser to your guests. Also Read - Dahi Wale Aloo Recipe: Check Out The Easy Steps on How You Can Make This Simple Dish at Home

You can also check out the video for a step by step view of how to prepare and make the dish.

Recipe:

Serves: 4-5

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 40 mins

What All You Need:

2 Cups Corn, boiled

1 ½ Tbsp Cornflour

1 ¾ Tbsp Flour

Salt & Pepper to taste

2 Tsp Oil + for frying

¾ Red Bell Pepper, chopped

1 ½ Green Onion, chopped

3 Garlic Cloves, minced

½ Tsp Oregano

½ Tsp Chilli Flakes

1 Tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

How to Make:

Step 1

First you need to add boiled corn, cornflour, flour, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix it well.

Step 2

Next you have to add oil in a deep pan and leave it on medium heat.

Step 3

Then add the corn mixture from step 1 to the hot oil and cook for 8-10 minutes until crispy. Remove from oil and drain on a paper towel and keep it aside.

Step 4

In a non-stick pan, heat 2 tsp oil over medium heat and add garlic. Saute for 30 seconds and add green onion and red bell pepper. Saute for 4-5 minutes and add salt, pepper and balsamic vinegar. Mix well and add the reserved fried corns.

Step 5

Add chilli flakes and oregano. Mix well and continue to cook for another 5 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Step 6

Once cooked, transfer to a serving bowl and serve hot.