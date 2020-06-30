Loaded with nutritious vegetables and flavourful herbs, vegetable pasta is extremely easy and fun to prepare. If you have a soft corner for Italian food, you won’t be able to resist yourself from exploring this yummy delight. Follow this detailed recipe by Cooktube for making easy vegetable pasta or watch a video mentioned below. Also Read - Crispy Fried Chicken Recipe: Check Out The Easy Steps on How to Make This Crunchy Non-Vegetarian Dish
Serves: 3-4
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Ingredients
Butter: 2 Tbsp
Cornflour: 1 ½ Tbsp
Milk: 550ml (2 ⅓ Cup)
Salt & Pepper to taste
Oregano: 1 ½ Tsp
Chilli Flakes: 1 Tsp
Oil: 1 Tbsp
Garlic Cloves (minced): 2
Red Bell Pepper (sliced): ⅓
Broccoli Florets: 10
Mushrooms (sliced): 3
Green Beans (cut into pieces): 5
Black Olives: 8-10
Boiled Pasta: 4 Cups (340g)
Basil Leaves + for garnish: 8
How to Prepare
Step 1
Take a non-stick pan and add butter in it. Heat it over medium flame and then add cornflour. Wait for the butter to melt and cook for a minute after that. Keep stirring in between to avoid lump formation.
Step 2
Next, add milk gradually to the cornflour mix. Keep stirring continuously. Bring the liquid to the boil and then reduce the flame to medium again.
Step 3
Now, add salt, pepper, oregano and chilli flakes. Mix the ingredients well and cook for around 10 minutes. Once the sauce becomes thick, remove it from heat and keep aside.
Step 4
Take another pan and heat oil over medium flame. Add garlic and saute for a minute then add red bell pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, green beans and olives. Mix them well and cook for around 7 minutes.
Step 5
Next, add boiled pasta to the vegetables, pour the white sauce, and mix them well. Then, add basil leaves. Mix again.
Step 6
Once cooked, serve the pasta with bread slices after garnishing with basil leaves.