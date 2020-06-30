Loaded with nutritious vegetables and flavourful herbs, vegetable pasta is extremely easy and fun to prepare. If you have a soft corner for Italian food, you won’t be able to resist yourself from exploring this yummy delight. Follow this detailed recipe by Cooktube for making easy vegetable pasta or watch a video mentioned below. Also Read - Crispy Fried Chicken Recipe: Check Out The Easy Steps on How to Make This Crunchy Non-Vegetarian Dish

Recipe

Serves: 3-4

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 40 mins

Ingredients

Butter: 2 Tbsp

Cornflour: 1 ½ Tbsp

Milk: 550ml (2 ⅓ Cup)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Oregano: 1 ½ Tsp

Chilli Flakes: 1 Tsp

Oil: 1 Tbsp

Garlic Cloves (minced): 2

Red Bell Pepper (sliced): ⅓

Broccoli Florets: 10

Mushrooms (sliced): 3

Green Beans (cut into pieces): 5

Black Olives: 8-10

Boiled Pasta: 4 Cups (340g)

Basil Leaves + for garnish: 8

How to Prepare

Step 1

Take a non-stick pan and add butter in it. Heat it over medium flame and then add cornflour. Wait for the butter to melt and cook for a minute after that. Keep stirring in between to avoid lump formation.

Step 2

Next, add milk gradually to the cornflour mix. Keep stirring continuously. Bring the liquid to the boil and then reduce the flame to medium again.

Step 3

Now, add salt, pepper, oregano and chilli flakes. Mix the ingredients well and cook for around 10 minutes. Once the sauce becomes thick, remove it from heat and keep aside.

Step 4

Take another pan and heat oil over medium flame. Add garlic and saute for a minute then add red bell pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, green beans and olives. Mix them well and cook for around 7 minutes.

Step 5

Next, add boiled pasta to the vegetables, pour the white sauce, and mix them well. Then, add basil leaves. Mix again.

Step 6

Once cooked, serve the pasta with bread slices after garnishing with basil leaves.