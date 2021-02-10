Egg Bird’s Nest is a popular recipe globally, known for its complexity and visually appealing presentation, but the taste makes it all worthwhile. The Egg Birds Nest is made by stuffing the eggs with green peas masala, and then the eggs are wrapped with the mashed potato and finally it is dipped in eggs and rolled over vermicelli which gives the eggs the featured look. Serve the Egg Birds nest along with Tomato Ketchup. Also Read - Bread ka Halwa: Learn How to Make the Best Bread Halwa in 25 Minutes

Ready Time: 45 mins

Serving: 2

Preparation Time: 30 mins

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

Boiled Eggs:

Egg – 2 nos

Water – 2 Cups

Mashed Potato:

Potato – 4 nos

Water – 2 Cups

Green Peas Stuffing:

Green Peas – ½ Cup

Water – 1 Cup

Onion (finely chopped) – 2 tbsp

Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Dry Mango Powder – ¼ tsp

Salt – ¼ tsp

Ginger Green Chilli Paste:

Ginger – ½ inch

Green Chilli – 1 no

Water – 1 tbsp

Maida Paste:

Maida – 1 tbsp

Water – 1 tbsp

Other Ingredients:

Egg – 2 nos

Vermicelli – ¾ Cup

Salt – ¾ tsp

Garam Masala Powder – ½ tsp

Oil – To Deep Fry

How to make the best Egg Birds Nest:

1. In a pressure cooker, add 2 cups of water and potatoes. Pressure cook for 6 whistles. Once the pressure settles down, remove the potatoes, peel the skin and mash them. Set this aside.

2. In a saucepan, add 1 cup of water, green peas and cook for 3 mins. Drain the green peas and set aside.

3. Grind the ginger and green chilli adding some water into a fine paste to prepare the ginger-green chilli paste.

4. Bring 2 Cup of water to a boil, add the eggs and cook them for 9 mins. Remove from the heat, cool the eggs and remove the shells.

5. Cut the eggs into half and remove the egg yolks and keep the egg yolks aside.

6. Mix the maida and water to form maida paste.

7. In a bowl, add cooked green peas, onion, red chilli powder, dry mango powder and salt. Mix well.

8. Place this peas mixture inside the eggs in the place of egg yolks.

9. Apply the maida paste on the inner side of the eggs and stick vertically cut eggs together.

10. Take the mashed potatoes, add salt, ginger green chilli paste, garam masala and the egg yolks that were set aside. Mix well.

11. Coat the egg with the mashed potato mixture. Form into a ball and ensure the potato mixture is evenly distributed around the eggs.

12. In a bowl beat the remaining 2 eggs. In another bowl, take the vermicelli.

13. Coat the egg potato ball with the beaten egg and then roll it in the vermicelli.

14. In a deep frying pot, add oil. Once the oil is hot, deep fry this until golden brown or for around 3 mins.

15. Cut the balls into half and serve it with tomato ketchup.