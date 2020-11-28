Egg curry is one of the most common and popular Indian curry recipes. Egg curry is easy to make, and it can be cooked in 25 minutes. Egg Curry is a protein-packed dish. Egg Curry is made by hard boiling the eggs and then cooking it with a wide range of Indian spices. Egg Curry is best to eat along with Roti/Chapati/rice. The popular egg curries are egg Omelette Curry, Egg Kheema Masala, Egg Drop Curry. Watch the recipe for the best Egg Curry here. Also Read - Pallipalayam Chicken Recipe: Cook This South Indian Style Chicken Fry at Home And Enjoy a Comforting Meal

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Eggs – 5 nos

Water – As Needed

Salt – To Taste

Oil – 2 tbsp

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

Red chilli powder – 1 tsp

Gravy:

Oil – 4 tbsp

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Cloves – 3 nos

Bay Leaf – 2 no

Black Cardamom – 1 no

Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp

Onion – 2 nos

Tomato – 3 nos

Salt – To Taste

Ginger Garlic paste – 2 tsp

Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Coriander Powder – 2 tsp

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp

Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

Kasuri Methi – 1 tbsp

How to Make Egg Curry

1. Hard Boil the eggs and deshell them.

2. In a pan heat 2 tbsp oil, add turmeric, chilli powder, salt and fry the hard-boiled eggs in it and keep it aside.

3. Puree the tomatoes in a mixer grinder.

4. In a pan heat oil, add Cinnamon, Cloves, Cardamom, Bay leaf, Cumin Seeds and saute it.

5. Add finely chopped onions to the same pan and saute onions until onions are golden brown.

6. Add tomato puree to the onion followed by the ginger garlic paste and saute it well till the raw smell goes off

7. Add Kashmiri Red Chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, salt and little water and continue to cook for 10 mins with the lid on.

8. Add one boiled egg yolk to thicken the gravy.

9. Add Kasuri methi and black pepper powder to the gravy.

10. Once thickened add the boiled egg and continue cooking for 5 mins.

11. Garnish it with chopped coriander and serve hot.