Egg curry is one of the most common and popular Indian curry recipes. Egg curry is easy to make, and it can be cooked in 25 minutes. Egg Curry is a protein-packed dish. Egg Curry is made by hard boiling the eggs and then cooking it with a wide range of Indian spices. Egg Curry is best to eat along with Roti/Chapati/rice. The popular egg curries are egg Omelette Curry, Egg Kheema Masala, Egg Drop Curry. Watch the recipe for the best Egg Curry here. Also Read - Pallipalayam Chicken Recipe: Cook This South Indian Style Chicken Fry at Home And Enjoy a Comforting Meal
Preparation Time: 10 min
Cooking Time: 15 min
Ready Time: 25 min
Servings: 3
Ingredients
Eggs – 5 nos
Water – As Needed
Salt – To Taste
Oil – 2 tbsp
Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp
Red chilli powder – 1 tsp
Gravy:
Oil – 4 tbsp
Cinnamon – 1 inch
Cloves – 3 nos
Bay Leaf – 2 no
Black Cardamom – 1 no
Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp
Onion – 2 nos
Tomato – 3 nos
Salt – To Taste
Ginger Garlic paste – 2 tsp
Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp
Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp
Coriander Powder – 2 tsp
Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp
Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp
Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp
Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp
Kasuri Methi – 1 tbsp
How to Make Egg Curry
1. Hard Boil the eggs and deshell them.
2. In a pan heat 2 tbsp oil, add turmeric, chilli powder, salt and fry the hard-boiled eggs in it and keep it aside.
3. Puree the tomatoes in a mixer grinder.
4. In a pan heat oil, add Cinnamon, Cloves, Cardamom, Bay leaf, Cumin Seeds and saute it.
5. Add finely chopped onions to the same pan and saute onions until onions are golden brown.
6. Add tomato puree to the onion followed by the ginger garlic paste and saute it well till the raw smell goes off
7. Add Kashmiri Red Chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, salt and little water and continue to cook for 10 mins with the lid on.
8. Add one boiled egg yolk to thicken the gravy.
9. Add Kasuri methi and black pepper powder to the gravy.
10. Once thickened add the boiled egg and continue cooking for 5 mins.
11. Garnish it with chopped coriander and serve hot.