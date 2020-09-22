Egg drop curry is a popular egg dish. It is a tomato-based gravy with a good amount of spices. In the semi-cooked gravy, the eggs are broken and cooked over it. That makes the egg drop curry taste more special. Egg drop curry is an easy recipe to cook and it can be cooked in less than 30 minutes. Eggs are a good source of proteins. Egg drop curry is best to serve with rice or roti. Watch this detailed video to cook the best egg drop curry ever! Also Read - DIY Cocktails And Comfort Food: Bid Adieu To The Monsoon With These Recipes In Style

Also Read - Watch: Here's The Easiest Dal-Makhani Recipe, Try This to Cook For That Perfect 'Dhaabe Vali Dal'

Recipe Also Read - Watch: Coconut Rice Recipe - One of The Most Traditional Ways to Treat Your Taste Buds

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Egg – 3 nos

Oil – 2 tbsp

Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp

Onion – 2 nos

Tomato – 1 no

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp

Tomato Puree – ¼ Cup

Green Chilli – 1 no

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Garam Masala Powder – ½ tsp

Kasuri Methi – 1 ½ tsp

Water – ¾ Cup

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

Salt – To Taste

How to Prepare Egg Drop Curry

1. In a pan, heat 2 tbsp of oil.

2. Add the cumin seeds, once the cumin seeds start to splutter, add the chopped onions and saute for 3 mins or until it turns golden brown.

3. Add green chilli.

4. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute.

5. Add tomatoes and saute till the tomatoes turn mushy.

6. Add tomato puree and cook for 2 mins.

7. Add the powdered spices – red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder.

8. Add water and cook for 5 mins.

9. Add crushed Kasuri methi.

10. Reduce the flame to medium and break the eggs one by one to the pan.

11. Cover and cook for 5 mins.

12. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.