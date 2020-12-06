Egg Dum Biryani is a popular Biryani recipe across India. This Biryani is cooked in Dum style. Dum cooking method is done by covering the lid with chapati dough or aluminium foil. This Egg Dum Biryani is made with Basmati Rice and includes a wide range of Indian whole spices and masala. Egg Dum Biryani is served along with Onion Raita and Dalcha. The other popular Biryanis are Chicken Dum Biryani, Mutton Biryani, Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani. Also Read - Learn How To Make Schezwan Sauce In Just 40 minutes At Home

Recipe

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 35 min

Ready Time: 50 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Eggs – 5 nos + 2 nos

Basmati Rice – 2 Cups

Water – 3 Cups

Ghee – 2 tsp

Red Chilli Powder – ¼ tsp + 2 tsp

Cumin Powder – ¼ tsp

Oil – 2 tsp + 1 tbsp

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Bay Leaf – 1 no

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Cloves – 3 nos

Cardamom – 3 nos

Onion – 3 nos

Green Chilli – 1 no

Ginger Garlic paste – 2 tsp

Tomato – 1 no

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Garam Masala Powder – 2 tsp

Curd – ¼ Cup

Salt – To Taste + ¼ tsp

How to Make Egg Dum Biryani:

1. Hard boil 4 eggs, remove the shell and keep aside.

2. Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 mins.

3. Heat 2 tsp of Ghee in a pan, add ¼ tsp red chilli powder, ¼ tsp cumin powder. Add the boiled eggs and stir fry them. Once the eggs are reddish-brown on all sides, remove them from the pan.

4. In the same pan crack two eggs, add ¼ tsp of salt and a pinch of pepper and scramble the eggs. Remove the scrambled eggs and keep aside.

5. In a biryani pot, add 2 tsp oil and 1 thinly sliced onion. Saute this until the onions are golden brown. Remove the fried onions and keep aside.

6. In the same pot, add 1 tbsp of oil, ghee.

7. Add bay leaves, cinnamon, cloves and cardamom.

8. Add 3 thinly sliced onions and saute until the onions are translucent.

9. Add the slit green chilli and ginger garlic paste and continue cooking.

10. Add the tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes are mushy.

11. Add the turmeric powder, 2 tsp of red chilli powder, garam masala powder, salt and cook the masala.

12. Add ¼ cup of curd to this pot and continue cooking until the oil separates from the masala.

13. Add the basmati rice to the pot and add 3 cups of water. Cook this for 15 min or until most of the water is absorbed by the rice.

14. Add the masala coated boiled egg to the biryani pot and mix. Top the biryani with the fried onions, scrambled eggs and seal the biryani pot with dough or aluminium foil.

15. Place the biryani pot on a Tawa and dum cook on low heat for 10 mins.

16. Remove from the heat, fluff the rice and serve hot with raita.