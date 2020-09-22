Egg fried rice is a popular noodle recipe and it is one of the most consumed food in the restaurants. Egg fried rice is simple to cook and can be cooked at home itself in a much healthier way without using Ajinomoto and artificial flavors. At home, you can cook egg noodles in Indo-Chinese style using Basmati rice. Generally, egg fried rice is
less spicy and the spicy variants of the fried rice are made using Schezwan sauce.
Recipe
Preparation Time: 15 min
Cooking Time: 25 min
Ready Time: 40 min
Servings: 4
Ingredients
Basmati Rice – 1 Cup
Oil – 1 tsp + 1 tbsp
Butter – 1 tsp
Onion – 1 no
Carrot – ½ no
Beans – 6 nos
Capsicum – ½ no
Egg – 3 nos
Spring Onion – 2 tbsp
Salt – To Taste
Sugar – ½ tsp
Pepper – ¼ tsp
Vinegar – ½ tsp
Soy Sauce – ½ tsp
How to Prepare Egg Fried Rice
1. Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 mins.
2. Cook the basmati rice in open pot with 1 litre of water and ¼ tsp of salt. Once the rice is 80% done, drain the water and let the rice cool completely.
3. In a pan, heat oil, add the eggs and scramble. Remove the scrambled eggs once it is cooked.
4. In the same pan add some more oil, butter, add finely chopped onion, carrots, beans and capsicum. Saute this for 3 minutes
5. Add the cooked rice to the pan.
6. Add soy sauce, vinegar, salt, sugar and pepper.
7. Now increase the flame to high and stir fry the rice by tossing it.
8. Add the spring onion greens, eggs and continue to stir fry.
9. Remove from heat and serve hot.