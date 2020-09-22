Egg fried rice is a popular noodle recipe and it is one of the most consumed food in the restaurants. Egg fried rice is simple to cook and can be cooked at home itself in a much healthier way without using Ajinomoto and artificial flavors. At home, you can cook egg noodles in Indo-Chinese style using Basmati rice. Generally, egg fried rice is

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 25 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Basmati Rice – 1 Cup

Oil – 1 tsp + 1 tbsp

Butter – 1 tsp

Onion – 1 no

Carrot – ½ no

Beans – 6 nos

Capsicum – ½ no

Egg – 3 nos

Spring Onion – 2 tbsp

Salt – To Taste

Sugar – ½ tsp

Pepper – ¼ tsp

Vinegar – ½ tsp

Soy Sauce – ½ tsp

How to Prepare Egg Fried Rice

1. Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 mins.

2. Cook the basmati rice in open pot with 1 litre of water and ¼ tsp of salt. Once the rice is 80% done, drain the water and let the rice cool completely.

3. In a pan, heat oil, add the eggs and scramble. Remove the scrambled eggs once it is cooked.

4. In the same pan add some more oil, butter, add finely chopped onion, carrots, beans and capsicum. Saute this for 3 minutes

5. Add the cooked rice to the pan.

6. Add soy sauce, vinegar, salt, sugar and pepper.

7. Now increase the flame to high and stir fry the rice by tossing it.

8. Add the spring onion greens, eggs and continue to stir fry.

9. Remove from heat and serve hot.