Egg Kheema Masala is a popular and easy to cook dish. Egg Kheema Masala is prepared using boiled eggs. Boiled eggs are grated finely and cooked along with onions, peppers, and Indian spice mix. Egg Kheema Masala can be cooked in less than 30 minutes. Eggs are a great source of protein and loved by everyone. This Kheema styled Egg Masala is full of awesome flavor and it is best to eat along with Chapati/roti. Watch the recipe of Egg Kheema Masala here: Also Read - Egg Fried Rice Recipe: Easiest Way to Cook This Fulfilling And Nutritious Dish at Home



Recipe Also Read - Egg Drop Curry Recipe: Watch Out The Video to Cook The Best Egg Drop Curry Ever

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 2 Also Read - DIY Cocktails And Comfort Food: Bid Adieu To The Monsoon With These Recipes In Style

Ingredients

Egg – 5 nos

Oil – 1 tbsp

Black Peppercorns – ½ tsp

Onion – 2 no

Tomato (finely chopped) – 2 no

Ginger garlic paste – 2 tsp

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Garam Masala – 1 tsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Salt – To taste

Water – 1 ½ Cup

Black Pepper Powder – ¼ tsp

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

How to Prepare Egg Kheema Masala

1. Hard boil 5 eggs, peel and grate the eggs.

2. Heat oil in a pan, add peppercorns and allow then to slightly pop.

3. Add the onions and saute it till they turn golden brown.

4. Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook until raw smell leaves.

5. Add the tomatoes and mix

6. Add salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala and cook for 3 minutes

7. Add the grated egg. Mix and add water.

8. Cook until everything comes together. Add Pepper powder, coriander leaves and mix well.

9. Remove from the heat and serve hot with Chapati/Roti.