Egg noodles is one of the most consumed foods in the restaurants. Egg noodles is simple to cook and can be prepared at home in a much healthier way without using Ajinomoto and artificial flavors. At home, you can cook egg noodles in Indo-Chinese style using plain Hakka noodles. Generally, egg noodles is less spicy and the spicy variants of the noodles are made using Schezwan sauce. Watch the recipe of egg noodles here: Also Read - Egg Kheema Masala Recipe: Do Try This Kheema Dish And Enjoy With Friends And Family
Recipe Also Read - Radhika Apte’s Refreshing Cucumber Highball Cocktail Recipe Will Be Your New Favourite Cocktail
Preparation Time: 10 min
Cooking Time: 15 min
Ready Time: 25 min
Servings: 1 Also Read - Egg Fried Rice Recipe: Easiest Way to Cook This Fulfilling And Nutritious Dish at Home
Ingredients
Hakka Noodles – 100 gram
Water – 6 Cups
Salt – ¼ tsp
Oil – 1 tsp
Stir Fry
Oil – 1 tbsp
Eggs – 2 nos
Onion (thinly sliced) – ½ no
Cabbage – ½ Cup
Carrot – 1 no
Capsicum – ½ no
Spring Onion – 2 tbsp
Salt – 1 tsp
Sugar – ½ tsp
Soy Sauce – ¼ tsp
Vinegar – ¼ tsp
Pepper – ¼ tsp
How to Prepare Egg Hakka Noodles
1. Bring water to boil in a pot. Add salt to the water.
2. Add the noodles and cook for 5 mins or as mentioned in the pack.
3. Add some oil so that the noodles don’t stick together. Keep the cooked noodles aside.
4. Whisk 2 eggs, season with ¼ tsp salt.
5. Heat a stir-frying pan, add 1 tsp oil.
6. Add the whisked eggs and cook the eggs and set aside.
7. In the same pan, heat 1 tbsp of oil.
8. Add the thinly sliced onions, julienne of carrots, julienne of capsicum, and cabbage. Stir fry this for a minute.
9. Add the cooked Noodles.
10. Season this with salt, pepper, sugar, soy sauce and vinegar.
11. Stir fry this for 2 mins.
12. Add the eggs, spring onion mix well and remove from the heat.
13. Serve hot.