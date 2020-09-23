Egg noodles is one of the most consumed foods in the restaurants. Egg noodles is simple to cook and can be prepared at home in a much healthier way without using Ajinomoto and artificial flavors. At home, you can cook egg noodles in Indo-Chinese style using plain Hakka noodles. Generally, egg noodles is less spicy and the spicy variants of the noodles are made using Schezwan sauce. Watch the recipe of egg noodles here: Also Read - Egg Kheema Masala Recipe: Do Try This Kheema Dish And Enjoy With Friends And Family



Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 1

Ingredients

Hakka Noodles – 100 gram

Water – 6 Cups

Salt – ¼ tsp

Oil – 1 tsp

Stir Fry

Oil – 1 tbsp

Eggs – 2 nos

Onion (thinly sliced) – ½ no

Cabbage – ½ Cup

Carrot – 1 no

Capsicum – ½ no

Spring Onion – 2 tbsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Sugar – ½ tsp

Soy Sauce – ¼ tsp

Vinegar – ¼ tsp

Pepper – ¼ tsp

How to Prepare Egg Hakka Noodles

1. Bring water to boil in a pot. Add salt to the water.

2. Add the noodles and cook for 5 mins or as mentioned in the pack.

3. Add some oil so that the noodles don’t stick together. Keep the cooked noodles aside.

4. Whisk 2 eggs, season with ¼ tsp salt.

5. Heat a stir-frying pan, add 1 tsp oil.

6. Add the whisked eggs and cook the eggs and set aside.

7. In the same pan, heat 1 tbsp of oil.

8. Add the thinly sliced onions, julienne of carrots, julienne of capsicum, and cabbage. Stir fry this for a minute.

9. Add the cooked Noodles.

10. Season this with salt, pepper, sugar, soy sauce and vinegar.

11. Stir fry this for 2 mins.

12. Add the eggs, spring onion mix well and remove from the heat.

13. Serve hot.