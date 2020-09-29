Egg omelette curry is a tasty and simple to prepare dish with a twist. Egg omelette curry is made by preparing the omelette with onions, green chillies, and pepper. Then, the omelette is cooked in the gravy with a good amount of Indian spices. Egg omelette curry is highly nutritious. Egg lovers will definitely love this recipe. Egg omelette curry goes well with Chapati and Rotis. Watch the egg omelette curry recipe here: Also Read - Celebrate Your Love for Coffee and Cocktails with These Sumptuous and Easy-to-make Recipes



Recipe Also Read - Egg Noodles Recipe: Follow The Steps And Prepare This Delectable Noodle Dish at Home

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 2 Also Read - Egg Kheema Masala Recipe: Do Try This Kheema Dish And Enjoy With Friends And Family

Ingredients

Omelette:

Eggs – 3 nos

Large Onion – 1 no

Green Chilli – 2 nos

Coriander Leaves – 1 tsp

Pepper – ¼ tsp

Salt – ¼ tsp

Oil – 1 tsp

Gravy:

Grated Coconut – 2 tbsp

Cumin – ½ tsp

Fennel – ½ tsp

Coriander Powder – 2 tsp

Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Garam Masala – ½ tsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Large Onion – 2 nos

Green Chilli – 3 nos

Tomato – 2 nos

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

Salt – 1 ½ tsp

How to Prepare Egg Omelette Curry

1. Grind coconut, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and Garam Masala powder in a blender with some water and grind to a paste.

2. To make omelette, whisk all ingredients and mix well.

3. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, when hot, pour the omelette mixture. Once cooked on one side, turn the omelette over with a spatula and cook the other side. Remove from the pan, once cooled, cut the omelette into half and then cut crossways into strips. Roll up the strips and keep aside.

4. To prepare the gravy, heat oil in a frying pan, fry the sliced onion over medium heat and cook until onions are golden brown. Add the spice paste and fry for a further 4 minutes.

5. Add green chillies and tomatoes and saute for 5 minutes. Add lemon juice, 400 ml of water and salt. Simmer for 10 minutes.

6. Add coriander leaves and omelette strips. Cook for a further 3 minutes over low heat and serve with Chapati/Roti.