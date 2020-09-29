Egg omelette curry is a tasty and simple to prepare dish with a twist. Egg omelette curry is made by preparing the omelette with onions, green chillies, and pepper. Then, the omelette is cooked in the gravy with a good amount of Indian spices. Egg omelette curry is highly nutritious. Egg lovers will definitely love this recipe. Egg omelette curry goes well with Chapati and Rotis. Watch the egg omelette curry recipe here: Also Read - Celebrate Your Love for Coffee and Cocktails with These Sumptuous and Easy-to-make Recipes
Recipe Also Read - Egg Noodles Recipe: Follow The Steps And Prepare This Delectable Noodle Dish at Home
Preparation Time: 15 min
Cooking Time: 15 min
Ready Time: 30 min
Servings: 2 Also Read - Egg Kheema Masala Recipe: Do Try This Kheema Dish And Enjoy With Friends And Family
Ingredients
Omelette:
Eggs – 3 nos
Large Onion – 1 no
Green Chilli – 2 nos
Coriander Leaves – 1 tsp
Pepper – ¼ tsp
Salt – ¼ tsp
Oil – 1 tsp
Gravy:
Grated Coconut – 2 tbsp
Cumin – ½ tsp
Fennel – ½ tsp
Coriander Powder – 2 tsp
Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp
Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp
Garam Masala – ½ tsp
Oil – 2 tbsp
Large Onion – 2 nos
Green Chilli – 3 nos
Tomato – 2 nos
Lemon Juice – 1 tsp
Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp
Salt – 1 ½ tsp
How to Prepare Egg Omelette Curry
1. Grind coconut, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and Garam Masala powder in a blender with some water and grind to a paste.
2. To make omelette, whisk all ingredients and mix well.
3. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, when hot, pour the omelette mixture. Once cooked on one side, turn the omelette over with a spatula and cook the other side. Remove from the pan, once cooled, cut the omelette into half and then cut crossways into strips. Roll up the strips and keep aside.
4. To prepare the gravy, heat oil in a frying pan, fry the sliced onion over medium heat and cook until onions are golden brown. Add the spice paste and fry for a further 4 minutes.
5. Add green chillies and tomatoes and saute for 5 minutes. Add lemon juice, 400 ml of water and salt. Simmer for 10 minutes.
6. Add coriander leaves and omelette strips. Cook for a further 3 minutes over low heat and serve with Chapati/Roti.