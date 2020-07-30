Egg pakora is not a very popular snack but pakoras in general are very common across the country. Pakoras are the number one tea stall street food dish in India which is most famous during the monsoon season. This Egg Pakora recipe by Cooktube is easy to make and yummy to eat too. Also Read - Crispy Spinach Salad Recipe: Here's How You Can Make This Refreshing Dish at Home

Check out the video below for more on how to prepare and make it.

Recipes:

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients:

3 Eggs

2 Green Chillies, chopped

¾ Onion, chopped

2 Tsp Garlic, minced

2 Tbsp Coriander, roughly chopped

¼ Cup Besan (Gram Flour)

Salt to taste

1 Tsp Baking Soda

¼ Tsp Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder

Oil, for frying

How to Make:

Step 1

In a bowl, add eggs, green chillies, onion, garlic, coriander, besan, salt to taste, baking soda and red chilli. Mix well and keep aside.

Step 2

Heat oil in a wok for deep-frying over medium heat.

Step 3

Once the oil is hot, spoon the egg pakora mixture into the hot oil and cook for 3-4 minutes per batch. Flip the pakoras to cook evenly until golden.

Step 4

Once cooked, drain on a paper towel, transfer to a serving platter and serve hot.