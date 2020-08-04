Eggslut is a popular breakfast joint in the US and their most famous dish across America is the Eggslut which consists of mashed potatoes and eggs poached in a heatproof jar. This poached egg recipe by Cooktube is healthy to eat and easy to cook. You can prepare the jars in advance and poach whenever required. With this recipe, breakfast can be enjoyed on-the-go and don’t forget to visit Eggslut when in the US. Also Read - Egg Pakora Recipe: Looking For a Tea Time Snack? Here's Something You Can Make at Home

You could also check the video below for more on how to prepare and make it.

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients:

3 Potatoes, boiled & peeled

Salt & Pepper to taste

2 Tsp Butter

3 Eggs

3 Heat Proof Jars with Lid

Green Onion, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

In a bowl, add potatoes, salt, pepper and butter. Mash using a potato masher and transfer into a piping bag.

Step 2

Pipe the mashed potatoes into the heatproof jars and press down gently using a spoon. Add the raw egg on top of the mashed potatoes and seal with the lid.

Step 3

Place the jars in a pot filled with hot water. Cook for 20 minutes on medium-low heat. Make sure the water does not come to a boil.

Step 4

After 20 minutes, remove the jars from the hot water bath, open the lid, sprinkle salt & pepper to taste along with chopped green onions and serve hot with crispy toast.