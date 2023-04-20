Home

Food

Eid 2023: Recipe to Make Tastiest Sheer Khurma With a Strawberry Fusion

Eid 2023: Recipe to Make Tastiest Sheer Khurma With a Strawberry Fusion

Eid is all about celebrating with the family and relishing traditional delicacies. But, let's try a simple modern fusion with our authentic Sheer Khurma this time. Here's the recipe.

How to make Sheer Khurma on Eid 2023 (Photo: India.com)

Eid recipes: Eid marks the end of a month-long fasting and is a time for cherished moments with family and friends. Hershey India has teamed up with the renowned Chef Ranveer Brar to craft an easy-to-make and mouth-watering recipe that will tantalize your taste buds – the ‘Sheer Khurma Sips’.

This delectable treat will satisfy your sweet cravings and bring a smile to the faces of your loved ones. The creamy, rich, and aromatic taste of Sheer Khurma combined with the sweetness of strawberry syrup will make it a hit with everyone. Whip up a batch of Sheer Khurma Sips and relish the goodness of Eid with your dear ones!

You may like to read

Ingredients to make Sheer Khurma on Eid:

1/2 litre milk

1 tablespoon ghee

1 tablespoon chopped pistachios

1 tablespoon chopped cashew nuts

A strawberry-flavoured syrup (Hershey’s or other brands which are easily available in markets)

2 tablespoons charoli

1/4 cup chopped beetroot (brunoise)

1/2 cup dry vermicelli

15 gms icing sugar

5 gms dried rose petals

Equipment needed for the Sheer Khurma recipe on Eid

1 non-stick saucepan 1 Spatula 1 Ladle 2 Shot glasses

Sheer Khurma recipe in 4 easy steps

Take a saucepan and add ghee and dried fruits to roast them on a low flame. Gradually add the beetroot, pouring milk over it to cook well. Ensure that the nuts are blended in thoroughly. Add strawberry-flavored syrup and cook till the milk almost reaches a boil. Add vermicelli to this mixture and switch off the flame.

Time: 10 minutes

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Food News on India.com.