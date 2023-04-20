Eid 2023: Recipe to Make Tastiest Sheer Khurma With a Strawberry Fusion
Eid is all about celebrating with the family and relishing traditional delicacies. But, let's try a simple modern fusion with our authentic Sheer Khurma this time. Here's the recipe.
Eid recipes: Eid marks the end of a month-long fasting and is a time for cherished moments with family and friends. Hershey India has teamed up with the renowned Chef Ranveer Brar to craft an easy-to-make and mouth-watering recipe that will tantalize your taste buds – the ‘Sheer Khurma Sips’.
This delectable treat will satisfy your sweet cravings and bring a smile to the faces of your loved ones. The creamy, rich, and aromatic taste of Sheer Khurma combined with the sweetness of strawberry syrup will make it a hit with everyone. Whip up a batch of Sheer Khurma Sips and relish the goodness of Eid with your dear ones!
Ingredients to make Sheer Khurma on Eid:
- 1/2 litre milk
- 1 tablespoon ghee
- 1 tablespoon chopped pistachios
- 1 tablespoon chopped cashew nuts
- A strawberry-flavoured syrup (Hershey’s or other brands which are easily available in markets)
- 2 tablespoons charoli
- 1/4 cup chopped beetroot (brunoise)
- 1/2 cup dry vermicelli
- 15 gms icing sugar
- 5 gms dried rose petals
Equipment needed for the Sheer Khurma recipe on Eid
- 1 non-stick saucepan
- 1 Spatula
- 1 Ladle
- 2 Shot glasses
Sheer Khurma recipe in 4 easy steps
- Take a saucepan and add ghee and dried fruits to roast them on a low flame.
- Gradually add the beetroot, pouring milk over it to cook well. Ensure that the nuts are blended in thoroughly.
- Add strawberry-flavored syrup and cook till the milk almost reaches a boil.
- Add vermicelli to this mixture and switch off the flame.
Time: 10 minutes
