Father's Day 2022: Surprise Your Dad With This Delicious Chocolate Ganache| Recipe Inside

Father's Day 2022: For most children, fathers are their first heroes, role models, and rock-solid pillars. However, this superhero is not always given his due appreciation and deserves to be pampered more. Thankfully, there is a day set aside to honour and thank your father for everything he does for you and your family.

This Fathers' Day, instead of taking your father out for lunch or dinner, spoil him with some homemade treat like a chocolate ganache.

Mahek Sugandh, founder of The Binge Artisan chocolates shares an easy-to-make chocolate ganache recipe for you. Read on.

Sable with chocolate ganache

Sable

Ingredients:

88g butter

38g Powdered sugar

1g sea salt

100g flour

25g almond flour

Chocolate ganache

Ingredients:

100g heavy cream

100g dark chocolate

Method

Cream butter and sugar in a stand mixer.

Once it gets fluffy, add the flour, almond flour, and salt to it and mix it well.

Once the dough is ready, refrigerate it for 10 mins.

Now take it out and roll it with a rolling pin.

With the help of a cookie cutter, cut round shapes and place them on a baking tray and bake it at 180 degrees for 12-15 mins.

Chocolate Ganache

Heat cream and pour it on the chocolate and let it rest for 2 min.

Once the chocolate is melted, mix cream and chocolate.

Refrigerate it for 1 hour and pipe it on the sable disc and serve.

Enjoy the delicious taste of chocolate ganache.