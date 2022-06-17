Father's Day 2022: Surprise Your Dad With This Delicious Chocolate Ganache| Recipe Inside

Father’s Day 2022: For most children, fathers are their first heroes, role models, and rock-solid pillars. However, this superhero is not always given his due appreciation and deserves to be pampered more. Thankfully, there is a day set aside to honour and thank your father for everything he does for you and your family.Also Read - Father’s Day 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of This Day
Sable with chocolate ganache
Sable
Ingredients:
- 88g butter
- 38g Powdered sugar
- 1g sea salt
- 100g flour
- 25g almond flour
Chocolate ganache
Ingredients:
- 100g heavy cream
- 100g dark chocolate
Method
- Cream butter and sugar in a stand mixer.
- Once it gets fluffy, add the flour, almond flour, and salt to it and mix it well.
- Once the dough is ready, refrigerate it for 10 mins.
- Now take it out and roll it with a rolling pin.
- With the help of a cookie cutter, cut round shapes and place them on a baking tray and bake it at 180 degrees for 12-15 mins.
Chocolate Ganache
- Heat cream and pour it on the chocolate and let it rest for 2 min.
- Once the chocolate is melted, mix cream and chocolate.
- Refrigerate it for 1 hour and pipe it on the sable disc and serve.
Enjoy the delicious taste of chocolate ganache.