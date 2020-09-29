Fish curry or Madras fish curry is a simple and easy to cook curry recipe. Fish curries are made in various styles and each cuisine has its own unique methods and taste. Bengal, Goan, Malabar and Madras style fish curries are quite famous. Madras style fish curry is made with coconut and tamarind that give a unique taste to this curry. Fish curry is best served along with rice/idly/dosa. Watch out its detailed recipe here: Also Read - Egg Omelette Curry Recipe: Follow The Steps to Make This Delicious And Healthy Dish at Home



Recipe

Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

To Grind (without water)

Coconut – 1 ½ Cup

Ginger – 1 inch

Garlic – 8 Cloves

Tomatoes – 6 nos

Poppy Seeds – 5 tsp

Other Ingredients:

Fish – 500 Grams

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Vinegar – 2 tsp

Cumin Seeds – ¾ tsp

Fenugreek Seeds – ¾ tsp

Tamarind – 1 lemon size ball

Water – 200 ml (to soak tamarind)

Gingelly Oil – 5 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – ¼ tsp

Shallots – 30

Curry Leaves – 20 nos

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Chilli Powder – 1 tbsp

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – To taste

Water – 3 Cups

Coriander Leaves – ¼ Cup

How to Prepare Fish Curry

1: Marinate the fish with lemon juice, vinegar and little salt for 30 minutes.

2: In a mixer grinder, grind all the ingredients mentioned under ‘To Grind’. Keep aside.

3: Pound in a pestle and mortar or grind coarsely the fenugreek and cumin seeds together and keep aside.

4: Soak tamarind in 200 ml of water, extract tamarind juice, strain and keep aside.

5: Heat the oil in a broad pan and add mustard seeds. Once they splutter add onions and fry until golden brown. Add curry leaves to this.

6: Add coriander powder, chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt. Stir fry this for a minute.

7: Add coconut paste and saute this for 5 minutes.

8: Add tamarind water and 3 cups of water. Bring the curry to boil and simmer for 10 minutes.

9: Slowly add the fish pieces and reduce the heat and cook for 3 minutes. Sprinkle the powder of fenugreek and cumin and remove from the heat.

10: Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with steamed rice.