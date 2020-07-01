Italian food is one of the most loved cuisines in the world and there are a variety of options to choose from. Cooktube brings to you Fish in a Bag, which is a rustic Italian recipe, where vegetables like asparagus and cherry tomatoes seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic powder are tightly sealed in a butter paper bag along with a fillet of fish and butter and baked to perfection. Also Read - Ginger Chicken With Cashew Recipe: Check Out How You Can Make This Chinese Dish at Home

You could also view this step by step video on how to prepare and cook it at home. Also Read - Cucumber Paneer Sandwich Recipe: Follow These Easy Steps to Make The Creamy Sandwich at Home

Recipe:

Serves: 1

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Total time: 25 mins Also Read - Chocolate Mousse Recipe: Here's How You Can Make Chocolate Mousse at Home

What All You Need:

150g White Fish Fillet

3 Teaspoons Olive Oil

¼ Teaspoon Garlic Powder

8 Cherry Tomatoes, halved

8 Asparagus

Salt & Pepper to taste

Parchment Paper 15 inches long

Lemon Wedge, to serve

How to Make:

Step 1

Drizzle 1 tsp olive oil over the parchment paper and coat the paper with oil using your hand or a brush. Keep aside.

Step 2

Next, drizzle remaining 2 tsp olive oil over the fish fillet along with garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste. Rub it all over the fillet using your hands and place it on one side of the reserved parchment paper.

Step 3

Place the asparagus and cherry tomatoes next to the fish and season them with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4

Pre heat the oven to 400°F (200°C) for 20 minutes.

Step 5

Now, fold the parchment lengthwise in half, so that it covers the fish and the two ends meet. Start folding the parchment inwards from either of the folded ends. After the first fold, crease it down. Create the next fold from right where the previous fold ends, and crease it down. Continue this process until the bag is sealed from all three sides.

Step 6

Now, place the bag on a baking sheet and bake in the pre heated oven at 350°F (180°C), for 10-12 minutes.

Step 7

Once cooked, take out on a plate, cut open the top and serve hot with a lemon wedge.

Note: 1 tablespoon of butter can be added inside the bag for a richer taste.