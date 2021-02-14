Thinai Payasam or Foxtail Millet Payasam is a traditional South Indian dessert recipe. Foxtail Millet Payasam is a healthy dessert recipe it is easy to prepare and can be cooked in 30 minutes. The key ingredients of Foxtail Millet Payasam are Moong Dal, Jaggery, Milk, Ghee, Cashews, Raisins. Foxtail Millet Payasam can be served hot or chilled. The other popular Payasams are Elaneer Payasam, Mango Kheer, Paal Payasam. Also Read - Tantalise Your Tastebuds With Adai Dosa, Learn The Recipe of Lentil Dosa

Watch the recipe of Foxtail Millet Payasam here:

Also Read - Uber Eats Delivery Driver Eats Customer's Food, Messages Her Saying 'Sorry Love, Ate Your Food'

Recipe:

Ready Time: 30 mins Also Read - How to Make Peanut Chaat, a Mouth-Watering Appetizer in 20 Minutes| Watch Recipe

Serving: 4

Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

Foxtail Millet – ½ Cup

Moong dal – ¼ Cup

Water (to cook Thinai) – 2 ½ Cups

Jaggery – 1 Cup

Water (for jaggery syrup) – 1 Cup

Cardamom powder ½ tsp

Milk – 1 Cup

Ghee – 2 tsp

Cashew – 10 nos

Raisins – 10 nos

How to make the best Foxtail Millet Payasam:

1. Dry roast Thinai and Moong dal on low flame until it is fragrant

2. In a small pan add Ghee, Cashews and Raisins. Roast until golden brown and till raisins puff. Keep aside.

3. Add Jaggery and water in a pan and heat it till the Jaggery melts completely. Use a filter to remove the impurities and extract Jaggery syrup. Keep aside

4. Cook Thinai and Moong dhal with 2 cups of water in a pressure cooker for 3 whistles.

5. In a pan add milk, cooked Thinai and Moong Dal and jaggery syrup.

6. Add Cardamom powder and keep stirring continuously.

7. Add Ghee, Roasted Cashews and Raisins. Remove from the heat.

8. Serve warm or chilled.