A classic French soup made with caramelised onions cooked in red wine and vegetable broth. This French Onion Soup recipe by Cooktube has a very sweet taste and a distinct flavour that you will love.

For more on how to prepare and make it, watch the video below.

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 50 min

Ready Time: 1 hr 5 min

Servings: 5

Ingredients:

Unsalted Butter – 1/2 Cup

Garlic, chopped – 2 Clove

Fresh Thyme Sprigs – 2

All Purpose Flour, to dust – 1 Tablespoon

Baguette Slices – 5

Onion, sliced – 4

Bay Leaves – 2

Red Wine – 1 Cup

Vegetable Broth – 8 Cups

Gruyere Cheese, Grated – 220 Grams

Salt & Pepper to taste

How to Make:

Step 1

Melt butter in a pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, bay leaves, garlic, thyme, black pepper and salt. Cook for around 20-25 minutes on medium heat until onions are caramelized and soft.

Step 2

Add red wine to the onions and bring it to a boil, reduce heat and cook until wine has completely evaporated and onions are fully dry, around 5 minutes. Discard thyme sprigs and bay leaves.

Step 3

Pre-heat the broiler.

Step 4

Dust onions with flour and stir. Turn heat to low and cook for about 10 minutes.

Step 5

Now, add the broth and cook for about 10 minutes. Season with pepper and salt to taste.

Step 6

In the meantime, arrange baguette slices on a baking sheet, sprinkle Gruyere cheese on top of the slices and broil it until golden brown and bubbly, for around 5 minutes.

Step 7

Once the soup is cooked, ladle in separate bowls and top with the broiled baguette slices and serve hot.

Note: Red wine vinegar or grape juice can be used in place of red wine. Chicken broth is an excellent alternative to vegetable broth. Use Italian bread if you don’t have Baguette. Cheddar can be used to substitute Gruyere.