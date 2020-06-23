When looking to order something sweet to eat online or at a restaurant, you might have come across the term French toast on the menu. The item is made out of bread that has been soaked in an egg mixture, then fried in butter or vegetable oil and then rolled in sugar. It is an easy enough recipe that anyone can make at home. Also Read - Watch Pasta Recipe: This is The Easiest Way to Cook Tomato Pasta at Home With Ingredients Available in Your Kitchen

Here we provide you with a recipe as well as a video for bite sized French toast that will have you licking your fingers. Also Read - Watch Healthy Snack Recipe: This Easy Oatmeal Food Can be Your Super Quick Breakfast

Recipe:

This recipe serves 5 people and will give you 30 pieces of bite sized French toast, apart from that it will take you only 10 minutes to prepare everything and 20 minutes to cook them. The total amount of time would be 30 minutes. Also Read - Watch Hummus Recipe: How to Make Tastiest Chickpea Chutney at Home in Just 1 Minute

What all you need:

You will need 5 slices of 2 inch thick bread, 3 eggs, ¼ cup milk, pinch of salt, 2 tbsp unsalted butter, ¼ cup caster sugar, ½ tsp cinnamon powder, and honey to serve.

How to Prepare:

Step 1

First you need to cut the sides of the bread slices before you cut them into cubes. Once done, transfer to a large bowl and keep aside.

Step 2

In another bowl, add eggs, milk and salt. Whisk well and pour over the bread cubes. Toss gently to coat all the bread cubes and keep aside.

Step 3

In a non-stick pan, heat a little butter over medium heat and add the bread cubes. Cook on all sides, until golden for 4-5 minutes. Repeat with remaining bread cubes and butter.

Step 4

In the meantime, add sugar and cinnamon on a plate and mix well. Keep aside.

Step 5

Once the french toast bites are cooked, transfer them to the cinnamon-sugar and coat evenly.

Step 6

Once all the french toast bites are coated, transfer them to a serving bowl and serve warm with honey or maple syrup.