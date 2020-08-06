Fried chicken pizza or chizza as you may call it, is a delicious appetiser cum pizza snack. The pizza base is a piece of fried chicken which is topped with pizza sauce, cheese and oregano. This Fried Chicken Pizza recipe by Cooktube is juicy, crunchy, saucy and cheesy. It is the perfect movie night food, which will leave your taste buds wanting more. It is easy to cook, does not require an oven, and takes between 30-35 minutes to make. Do try this fried chicken at home recipe and enjoy with your family and friends. Also Read - Instant Coconut Chutney Recipe: Easy to Make And Tastes Better Than The One From Restaurants

Watch the video below for more on how to make it at home.

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 15min

Cook Time: 25min

Ready Time: 40min

Servings: 3

Ingredients:

2 Chicken Breasts

Salt & Pepper to taste

½ Cup Wheat Flour

Vegetable Oil, for frying

4 Tbsp Pizza Sauce

¾ Cup Cheese, grated

1 Tbsp Dried Oregano

How to Make:

Step 1

Place the chicken breasts on a cutting board and slice them in half making a butterfly. Separate the chicken in half and place a plastic wrap on top of the halved breast.

Step 2

Using a rolling pin or a heavy bottomed pan, beat the chicken breast to even out the thickness, remove the plastic sheet and season the flattened chicken breast with salt and pepper on both sides. Repeat with remaining chicken breasts. Keep aside.

Step 3

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat for shallow frying.

Step 4

Add flour to a plate along with salt and pepper. Mix well. Dust the flattened chicken breasts in the flour on both sides and lower into the hot oil. Fry for 5-6 minutes each side in 2 batches.

Step 5

Once the chicken has become crispy, spread 1 tbsp pizza sauce per breast slice, sprinkle cheese on top along with dried oregano. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 2-3 minutes until the cheese has melted.

Step 6

Once cooked, remove from the oil, transfer to a serving platter and serve hot.