Fried Chicken is a popular chicken snack recipe. It's loved by people of all ages. Some of the popular fried chickens are from KFC, McDonalds and people always try to replicate their chicken recipe to match its taste, and with this recipe, you can cook tastier Fried Chicken easily at home. First, the chicken is marinated in the spice mix, then it is coated well in the flour mix and then deep-fried in the oil. Fried chicken is served hot with tomato sauce and mayonnaise. Watch out the video of the recipe here:



Recipe

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 35 min

Servings: 43

Ingredients

Chicken – 3 thigh and 3 drumstick pieces (750 grams)

Oil – For deep frying

Marinade

Water – ½ Cup

Curd – 1 ½ Cups

Salt – 2 tsp

Pepper – 2 tsp

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Dried Oregano – 1 tsp

Garlic Powder – 1 tsp

Flour Mix

Maida – 2 Cups

Salt – 1 tsp

Pepper – 1 tsp

Garlic Powder – 1 tsp

Red Chilli Powder – 1½ tsp

How to Prepare Fried Chicken

1. Whisk the curd with water and set aside.

2. In a bowl, take the chicken pieces with skin on.

3. Season the chicken with salt, pepper, red chilli powder, dried oregano, garlic powder.

4. Add the whisked curd to this and let it marinate for 4 hours.

5. In another bowl, mix maida, 1 tsp salt,1 tsp pepper, 1 tsp garlic powder and 1 ½ red chilli powder.

6. Take the marinated chicken pieces and dust it with the flour and ensure the chicken is completely coated

7. with the flour. Repeat the process for all the pieces.

8. Heat oil in a deep frying pan and fry the chicken pieces for 10 mins on medium heat.

9. Serve hot with ketchup and mayonnaise.