This is one sweet dish that will have you asking for more, as not only is it filled with goodness but easy to make too. The Gajar Halwa is a dessert that is very famous in India, and one that is served on almost every occasion. It is made of grated carrots, with a measured amount of water, milk, sugar and ghee with nuts and raisins added as garnish.

Here we bring to you a video that will show you step by step how to create this awesome, lip smacking dish.

Recipe:

This recipe serves 6 people, and the preparation time for it is 10 minutes, while cooking time is 35 minutes. The total time required is 45 minutes. Also Read - Winter Special Recipes: How to Make Sarson ka Saag, Makke ki Roti and Gajar ka Halwa

What You Need:

For this recipe you will need 1 kg of grated carrots, 1 litre of milk, ¼ cup of sugar, ⅓ cup of ghee (Clarified Butter), and 12 pieces of cashew nut that have been cut in half.

How to Prepare:

Step 1

You need to cook the grated carrots on medium heat in a pressure cooker, and after 4 whistles, remove it from the fire. Then release the pressure from the cooker and keep it aside.

Step 2

Next, in a deep pan or wok add the milk and bring it to a boil. Then add the cooked carrots to the milk and cook on medium heat, and keep stirring often till most of the liquid has evaporated. Make sure the carrots are not completely dry.

Step 3

Then add the ghee and cook till it separates from the carrot. After that you need to add the sugar and cashew, and then mix it well until the sugar has dissolved completely.

Step 4

Once all the sugar has dissolved, dish the halwa into serving bowls and serve it hot.