Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is almost here. It is one of the biggest and most auspicious festivals of India. The preparations are in full swing to welcome Lord Ganesha, the celebrations will begin on September 10 and will culminate on September 19. Food plays a major role in the celebrations, Lord Ganesha loves all things sweet. This year, we bring some almond-based recipes you can try at home and impress your friends and family with your cooking skills.
Almond And Seviyaan Muzaffar
Almond And Seviyaan Muzaffar
Serves: 3 – 4 people
Ingredients Quantity
- Blanched Almonds ½ cup
- Seviyan (Vermicelli) 2 cups
- Ghee 3 tbsp
- Water 1 cup
- Sugar syrup 1 cup
- Cardamom powder ½ tsp
- Saffron a pinch
- Khoya ¼ cup
- Roasted almond slivers 3 tbsp
Method:
- Remove the skin of the blanched almonds and slice them finely.
- Heat ghee in a pan; roast the seviyan in ghee till it gets a golden hue.
- Remove the seviyan from the pan and remove the ghee as well. Pour the water into the pan and bring it to a boil.
- Add sugar syrup to the water.
- Add the roasted seviyan to the water and cook till they become soft. Add the cardamom powder and saffron at this stage.
- Grate the khoya and add it to the pan. And keep on stirring it.
- When the water is absorbed. Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the seviyan to a serving dish.
- Garnish with roasted almond slivers.
Almond And Goji Berry Boondi Laddoo
Almond And Goji Berry Boondi Laddoo
Serves: 4 people (2 Boondi ladoo each)
Ingredients Quantity
For ladoo batter
- Besan 1 ½ cup
- Water 1 cup
- Cardamom powder ½ tsp
- Roasted Almond slivers ¼ cup
- Goji berry 3 tbsp
- Ghee ¾ tbsp.
- Sunflower oil for deep frying
For the Sugar Syrup
- Sugar 1 ½ cup
- Water ¾ cup
- Saffron strands a pinch
METHOD:
- Take sugar, saffron strands, and water in a pan, and put it over low flame. Cook the syrup till a single string consistency is achieved. Keep the sugar syrup hot.
- Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan.
- Mix besan, cardamom powder together and add water to it to form a batter.
- To check the consistency of the boondi batter drop a few droplets of the batter in hot oil, if it becomes flat, the batter is thin and if it has peaked, the batter is thick.
- To make the batter thick add some more besan and to make the batter thin add some water.
- To make boondis, hold a perforated ladle over hot oil, using a spoon spread the boondi batter over the perforated spoon; make sure that the perforated spoon and the pan don’t have much height between them, or else the boondis will not be round.
- Do not over fry the boondis and do not crisp them.
- Remove them from oil once the oil stops to sizzle and put it in the sugar syrup. Strain the boondis from the syrup.
- Mix the boondis with almond slivers and goji berries and add around a tbsp of ghee for the binding.
- Make golf-sized roundels and shape them. Use ghee so the mixture does not stick on your hands.
Badam Milk Mousse, Almond Biscuit
Badam Milk Mousse, Almond Biscuit
(Serves: 7-8)
For Badam milk mousse
Ingredients quantity
- Almond flakes 45 gms
- Almond milk 150 ml
- White chocolate 425 gm
- Bakery cream 400 ml
- Egg yolk 5 no
- Fine sugar 50 gm
- Saffron ½ gm
- Green cardamom powder ½ tsp
For biscotti
Ingredients quantity
- Unsalted butter 75 gms
- Castor sugar 100 gms
- Egg 1no
- Refined flour 150 gm
- Baking soda 1 gm
- Baking powder 3 gm
- Almond with skin 50 gm
- Almond powder 25 gm
- Zest of lemon 1 no
Method:
For Badam milk mousse
- Roast almonds flakes in preheated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 4 minutes or till golden in colour.
- Heat almond milk. Add white chocolate and make ganache. Add saffron threads and green cardamom powder, mix it thoroughly.
- Whisk yolks and sugar till creamy consistency.
- Beat bakery cream to ribbon consistency.
- Fold the ganache in beaten yolk and then fold the beaten cream into it.
- Pour mousse in a cup and chill, till it sets.
- Garnish mousse with slivers of almonds and almond biscotti.
For biscotti
- Roughly chop almonds with skin.
- Lightly cream butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Add egg to bowl and again cream it.
- Add refined flour, baking soda, baking powder, lemon zest and almond powder to it mixture and
- Mix it thoroughly
- Fold in roughly chopped almonds.
- Shape the mixture like a French loaf and bake it at 180 Celsius for 20 minutes.
- Cool the loaf, cut it into thin slices and bake it at 150 Celsius for 8 to 10 minutes or till crisp.
Almond Coconut Burfi
Almond Coconut Burfi
Serves: 4 – 5 people
Ingredients Quantity
- Freshly grated coconut 1 cup almonds blanched
- Grinded 1/2 cup
- Sugar (fine/ breakfast) 1 cup
- Desi ghee 1/3 cup
Method
- In a non-stick pan add ghee on a low medium heat and add coconut & almond mixture. Stir to mix well and keep on stirring to prevent the mixture form sticking to the pan or getting burnt until it begins to leave the sides of the pan, lumping up as one mass. Add sugar and fold it well.
- Apply ghee onto a baking sheet and keep aside.
- Reduce heat to low and continue stirring for a few more minutes until the residue sticking to the sides of the pan starts to look opaque and dry, which means the consistency is nearing almost right for solidifying.
- Remove onto the greased plate/sheet. Mix the dough with greased hands, pat it flat into a neat square with a greased rolling pin to 1/4 inch thickness. Smooth out the surface if needed.
- As it has cooled partially, cut into equal squares with a knife. Once completely cooled (about an hour or so), separate out the burfis with a flat spatula and store them in an airtight container
So, will you try these recipes? Tell us in the comments below!