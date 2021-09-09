Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here's a Step by Step Guide on How to Make Authentic Gujarati Churma Laddoos

Festivals are all about binge eating your favourite laddoos and mithais’. Ganesh Chaturthi is a great excuse to devour everything on your plate, be it a modak or authentic churma laddoo. If you wish to try the authentic churma laddoo recipe this Ganpati, then Chef Sanjyot Keer, Digital Content Creator and Founder of Your Food Lab share the delicious recipe to offer bhog to your beloved deity.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 4 Must-Try Sweet And Savory Almond Recipes

Churma Laddoo Recipe

Prep time : 5-10 minutes

: 5-10 minutes Cooking time : 25-30 minutes

: 25-30 minutes Serves: 12-14 medium size laddoos

Ingredients

Karkara atta 500 grams/3&1/4th cup

Ghee ½ cup

Luke warm water 3/4th cup

Ghee 300 gm/ 1+1/3rd cup (for shallow frying)

Jaiphal 1/4th (grated)

Gud 250 gm/1+1/2 cup

Poppy seeds to coat

Method: