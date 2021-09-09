Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here's a Step by Step Guide on How to Make Authentic Gujarati Churma Laddoos

Festivals are all about binge eating your favourite laddoos and mithais’. Ganesh Chaturthi is a great excuse to devour everything on your plate, be it a modak or authentic churma laddoo. If you wish to try the authentic churma laddoo recipe this Ganpati, then Chef Sanjyot Keer, Digital Content Creator and Founder of Your Food Lab share the delicious recipe to offer bhog to your beloved deity.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 4 Must-Try Sweet And Savory Almond Recipes
Churma Laddoo Recipe
Churma Laddoos
- Prep time: 5-10 minutes
- Cooking time: 25-30 minutes
- Serves: 12-14 medium size laddoos
Ingredients
- Karkara atta 500 grams/3&1/4th cup
- Ghee ½ cup
- Luke warm water 3/4th cup
- Ghee 300 gm/ 1+1/3rd cup (for shallow frying)
- Jaiphal 1/4th (grated)
- Gud 250 gm/1+1/2 cup
- Poppy seeds to coat
Method:
- Add karkara atta and ghee in a mixing bowl & rub it well, make sure the flour sticks well & when pressed with hands it should form a shape.
- Once the ghee & atta is combined well, gradually add Luke warm water and knead to make a stiff dough.
- As the dough quantity is little more and you have to knead a stiff dough, it becomes little difficult to knead, so you can divide the dough in equal portions, and knead in batches, this makes the work much easier. Make sure to knead the dough for good 2-3 minutes.
- After kneading cover the dough with a damp cloth & rest for 15 minutes.
- After the rest, equally divide the dough in small portions, press and shape it randomly like a stick. Try not to make a thick stick or else it may remain raw from inside.
- Set a wok or a pan on low flame, add the ghee and allow to heat moderately to shallow fry these sticks, once moderately heated, shallow fry these sticks on low heat until they turn crisp & golden brown in colour, fry them from all side by turning them carefully, if you have a thermometer, please use it and make sure to fry them keeping the temperature around 140℃.
- Once fried, remove and allow to cool down completely, further crush with hands and transfer in a mixer grinder, use pulse mode and grind until coarse in texture. Grind in small batches if possible. Further, pass it through a sieve, make sure to use a little bigger size hole sieve.
- Grate 1/4th of whole jaiphal and mix it well with the grinded churma.
- Use the same ghee used for frying the churma and heat it until its moderately hot, add gud & cook until the jaggery melts completely, make sure not to overcook them or else they’ll harden as cooled down. Sprinkle a dash of water and mix once.
- Add the melted jaggery & ghee to the powdered churma mixture & mix well.
- Take sufficient amount of filling & shape them in laddoo, make sure do not press it hard while shaping or else the ghee may oose out. You can choose to shape the size of the laddoo as per your preference, once shaped, lightly coat the laddoo with poppy seeds.
- Choorma laddoos are ready, you can store them in an airtight container and keep it stays good for coupe of days.