Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without modak. People wait for this festival to come and satiate their modak hunger. This is an 11-day long festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. During this period, people pray to Lord Vignaharta, to protect them from evil eyes and sadness. They also celebrate this festival with delicious and mouth-watering modaks.Also Read - Delhi Bans Public Celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, No Processions to be Allowed

According to mythical tales, Lord Ganesha’s favourite cuisine is modak. To impress and laud Lord Ganesha, people started the custom of making modaks. This year, try out some new and interesting combinations of modak while keeping the tradition intact. Also Read - Adverse Effects of Idol Immersion and How to Prevent Idol Pollution

Chan Dal Modak Also Read - Online Darshan, Organic Nirmalya: Mumbai Issues Fresh Guidelines Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi | Full List Of Restrictions Here

This combination will leave you wanting more. You can make this with rice flour, wheat flour with cooked chana dal and some jaggery.

How to Prepare?

Take half a cup of chopped jaggery, cooked chana dal, one-fourth of water and stir it well until the jaggery melts.

Mix jaggery syrup with mashed chana dal. Add grated coconut.

Boil water and add rice flour. Keep stirring it for 3-4 minutes.

Mix the content with dough and start shaping them in small balls.

In the end, steam them in a pan and garnish them with rose petals.

Chocolate Modak

What is tradition without a modern touch? This new exquisite recipe will be loved across all age groups.

How to Prepare?

Mix 50 ml milk and a half can of condensed milk in a pan over medium heat.

When it begins to boil, turn off the heat, add 275 gm of chocolate chips. Keep stirring until it melts.

Cook the mixture over a low flame.

When it begins to thicken, add a cup of powdered digestive biscuits and stir forms a dough.

Add chopped pistachio to give it a nutty taste.

Start shaping them into modak once the mixture cools.

Top it off with chocolate chips and roasted pistachios.

Mawa Modak

These modak are mouth-watery and will leave you wanting for more. it is made of khoya, powdered sugar, dried figs and nutty.

How to Prepare?

Until it starts to melt, stir khoya and powdered sugar in a pan.

Add powdered nutty like cashews, almonds, coconut and chopped fig and allow it to cool.

Add a small ball stuffed with the mixture in the mould and press the seal firmly. Make the modak shape with a mould.

Open the seal remove the mould and shape them.

Malai Modak

This recipe will always leave you wanting for me. It is made with paneer, condensed milk and Kesar.

How to Prepare?

In a pan add small crushed paneer pieces and condensed milk.

Stir it until the paneer is mashed properly.

Make it like dough, cook for 7-8 minutes.

Let the dough cool down.

With ghee, grease the mould and start shaping them.

What is your modak recipe?